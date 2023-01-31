Planting trees could cut deaths from high summer temperatures in cities – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Planting trees could cut deaths from high summer temperatures in cities – study

By Press Association
January 31 2023, 11.33pm
Planting trees could reduce deaths from higher summer temperatures in cities, a study says (Jacob King/PA)
Planting trees could reduce deaths from higher summer temperatures in cities, a study says (Jacob King/PA)

Planting more trees could decrease deaths from higher summer temperatures in cities by a third, new research suggests.

According to the study, of the 6,700 premature deaths linked to higher temperatures in European cities during 2015, one third of these (2,644) could have been prevented by increasing urban tree cover up to 30%.

The modelling study also found that tree cover reduced urban temperatures by an average of 0.4 degrees during the summer.

The study’s lead author, Tamara Iungman – from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, said: “We already know that high temperatures in urban environments are associated with negative health outcomes, such as cardiorespiratory failure, hospital admission and premature death.

“This study is the largest of its kind, and the first to specifically look at premature mortality caused by higher temperatures in cities and the number of deaths that could be prevented by increasing tree cover.”

The city average tree cover in Europe is currently at 14.9%, so meeting the target of 30% tree coverage could be very challenging for some cities.

Researchers suggest that urban environments record higher temperatures than the surrounding countryside, generally referred to as “urban heat islands”.

The temperature difference is caused by human activities such as removal of vegetation, the presence of asphalt – which absorbs heat and puts it back into the surrounding air – and the use of building materials that absorb and trap heat, the study suggests.

Increased temperatures in cities are predicted to become more intense with climate change, resulting in an increasingly urgent need for cities to adapt to improve health outcomes.

For example, the study found that the average summer temperature in Barcelona, Spain, was 25.82 degrees, the effect of the urban heat island was 1.09 degrees.

While the average temperature in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, was 23.09 degrees, and the effect of the city heating was 2.43 degrees.

In the study, scientists estimated death rates of people over 20 years old in 93 European cities between June and August 2015.

This accounted for some 57 million people in total.

Data on deaths from around this time was analysed with daily average city temperatures in two modelling scenarios.

The first compared the city temperature without urban heat islands with city temperature with urban heat islands.

And the second simulated the temperature reduction as a consequence of increasing the tree cover to 30%.

Researchers estimated the number of deaths attributable to urban heat as well as the number of deaths that could be prevented through increasing the tree cover.

From June 2015 to August 2015, the average daily temperature in cities was 1.5 degrees warmer than the surrounding countryside, the study suggests.

Across all cities, 75% of the population lived in areas with an average summer city temperature difference more than one degree hotter than the surrounding countryside.

The study also found that 20% lived in an area with an average summer temperature difference greater than two degrees, compared with the surrounding countryside.

Researchers say their findings support the idea that urban trees provide substantial public health and environmental benefits.

However, they acknowledge that increasing tree coverage should be combined with other interventions to maximise urban temperature reduction – for example, changing ground surface materials to reduce night-time temperatures such as replacing asphalt with trees.

Study co-author Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, director of urban planning, environment and health at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, said: “Our results suggest large impacts on mortality due to hotter temperatures in cities, and that these impacts could be partially reduced by increasing the tree coverage to help cool urban environments.”

The study is published in The Lancet.

