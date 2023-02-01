Man aiming to run length of Africa hopes to inspire others to push themselves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man aiming to run length of Africa hopes to inspire others to push themselves

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 12.07am
Russ Cook is to try and run across the length of Africa from February 5 (Russ Cook/PA)
Russ Cook is to try and run across the length of Africa from February 5 (Russ Cook/PA)

An avid fan of extreme challenges hopes to become the first person to run the length of Africa and inspire others to “throw everything and the kitchen sink at life”.

Russ Cook, who is an adventure running guide at The Running Charity, told the PA news agency he will run 360 marathons in 240 days to complete the challenge.

He said the idea of the challenge came about after he ran from Asia to London in 2019 solo and unassisted.

That feat saw him complete 71 marathons in 66 days through 11 countries, including Turkey and Germany.

The 25-year-old, from Worthing in West Sussex, said: “I did that challenge and then I was literally just staring at a map thinking, ‘what can I do next?’.

Man smiling at the camera and sitting down
Russ Cook hopes to complete his run across Africa in eight months (Russ Cook/PA)

“Then I looked online and saw that the length of Africa had not been done before and that seemed like a good one to go for, even if it has so far been a logistical nightmare.”

The adventure – which begins on February 5 – will see him take on 360 marathons in 240 days across 16 countries including Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, Angola and South Africa, with no rest days, with an aim to finish within eight months.

Mr Cook said his training regime has been “pretty intense” and has involved three months in Gran Canaria.

“It’s the closest place to Europe that sort of semi-replicates some of the African areas I’ll be running through – it’s got sand dunes, it’s got jungles and is hot,” he said.

Man running
Mr Cook has been training in Gran Canaria in preparation for the challenge (Russ Cook/PA)

“This one is longer and so much more challenging in a lot of ways, but I’m just trying to stay positive.

“I wanted to do this in eight months because if I did one a day, I would be running for a year and that’s quite a long time, but who knows what will happen.

“I’ll be doing my best to make sure I do it in eight months, but if it takes longer, I will accept that – as long as I get to the finish line, that’s all that matters to me.”

Man wearing an orange top and rucksack and smiling
Mr Cook said he hopes to inspire others to challenge themselves (Russ Cook/PA)

When asked if people have questioned why he wants to take on such an intense – and maybe even insane – challenge, he said: “Yes.”

He added: “I’m blessed with maybe 80 years on this planet and there is no way I’m going to peace out without throwing everything and the kitchen sink at life.”

He will be joined on the 15,000km challenge by a “rag-tag” support team of three, who will all travel with him in a van across the continent.

Mr Cook said: “They’re a pretty loose sense of individuals to sign up for something like this, so it’s a complete rag-tag team, but it works in a beautiful way.

“We’re all in it together and we’ll be with each other throughout the trip.”

Man standing and flexing his muscles to the camera
The adventurer aims to raise awareness of The Running Charity through the challenge (Russ Cook/PA)

He added that he hopes the challenge will inspire others to push themselves out of their comfort zone.

“I’m a totally normal bloke, so if I can do this, hopefully people can apply this to their own lives in whichever way they choose,” he said.

“For 99% of people, it’s not going to be running across Africa, but it might look like chasing their dreams a little bit more.”

Mr Cook hopes to raise money with his challenge for the vital work The Running Charity does to help those facing difficulties.

“I’ve been working with The Running Charity for a long time and we’re all about helping young people in the hardest moments of their lives,” he said.

“We’re going to try and raise as much money as possible and we’re hoping to create a legacy that extends far beyond the eight-month trip.”

