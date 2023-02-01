Supreme Court to rule on Tate Modern flats privacy battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Supreme Court to rule on Tate Modern flats privacy battle

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 2.47am
The owners living in residential flats (right) which are over looked by the Tate Modern (PA)
The owners living in residential flats (right) which are over looked by the Tate Modern (PA)

Residents of flats overlooked by the Tate Modern in London are due to find out whether they have won their Supreme Court privacy bid.

The owners of four flats in the Neo Bankside development on the capital’s South Bank took legal action against the gallery’s board of trustees in a bid to stop “hundreds of thousands of visitors” looking into their homes from the Tate’s viewing platform.

They applied for an injunction requiring the gallery to prevent members of the public observing their flats by “cordoning off” parts of the platform or “erecting screening”, to stop what they said was a “relentless” invasion of their privacy.

But after losing their case in the High Court and Court of Appeal, the residents took their case to the Supreme Court.

Following a hearing in December 2021, justices at the UK’s highest court are due to give their decision on Wednesday.

Tom Weekes KC, for the flat residents, previously argued that the Court of Appeal “misinterpreted” the law.

Tate Modern privacy court case
People take pictures from the viewing platform at Tate Modern (left), which overlooks the residential flats (right) (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said that under the court’s ruling, the Tate would be allowed to hold barbecues on the platform and “use the viewing gallery as a rubbish storage area emitting a terrible smell”.

“It could open its viewing gallery 24 hours a day and it could provide every visitor to the viewing gallery with a pair of binoculars.”

One of the flat owners previously said his family are “more or less constantly watched” from the viewing gallery and feel like they are in a zoo.

However, Guy Fetherstonhaugh KC, for the Tate, argued there “is no general right not to be overlooked in English law” and that the Court of Appeal’s ruling was correct.

Mr Fetherstonhaugh later added that the residents still have rights, and that if photographs are taken from the gallery “with the deliberate intention of garnering private information for publication”, they may be able to claim for misuse of private information.

The Supreme Court justices were asked to decide whether the Court of Appeal reached the wrong decision regarding the law on private nuisance.

They will also rule whether the court was wrong to conclude that public viewing from the gallery did not amount to a breach of the residents’ rights to respect for their private and family lives.

The judgment by Lord Reed, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Kitchin, Lord Sales and Lord Leggatt is due to be handed down at 9.45am.

