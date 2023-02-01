Man dies after being stabbed in Bristol park By Press Association February 1 2023, 6.29am A man has died after he was stabbed in Bristol city centre, police said (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has died after he was stabbed in Bristol city centre, police said. Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were called to Castle Park around 4.30pm on Tuesday following reports of a man being stabbed. A man in his 30s was found injured and taken to hospital where he later died. A man has died following an assault in Castle Park yesterday (Tuesday 31 January).A cordon is in place in the park after a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound.If you have any information, please call 101.https://t.co/4BYav1mmzA— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) February 1, 2023 The man’s identity has not yet been formally confirmed and police are still working to trace his next of kin. A cordon remains in place in the area while officers carry out their enquiries. Anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote reference 5223024599. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 2 Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the… 3 EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender 4 Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant 5 Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter… 6 Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight 7 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 8 Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant 2 9 New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors 10 Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly More from The Courier St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has WON his red card appeal for challenge on… COURIER OPINION: Dundee public deserve answers over latest £2M Olympia centre losses Traffic light failure on A92 in Fife causes delays New pictures reveal vision for Kirkcaldy waterfront - including housing to replace eyesore car… Woman asked man to 'pleasure her' at knifepoint in Fife underpass Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dundee flats East coast farmland fetches record price Ice driving in the Arctic Circle with Polestar Zak Rudden and Dundee: Why hasn't it worked at Dens Park? Deadline day frustration for Dunfermline - but Pars can look to loan market in… Editor's Picks Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes ‘put hammer in woman’s head’, says girl Mum home schooling son after Perth Grammar bullying and attacks Health chiefs block NHS Tayside from scaling back surgery to mask financial woes Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s Angus piper Ailis Sutherland amongst finalists for BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023 Prince William was given chance to hit Mardi Gras Dundee dancefloor during ‘happy’ St Andrews student days Cupar man presented with top Scouting award ‘for services of the most exceptional character’ Threatened land between River Tay and Balhomie House judged to be ‘important wildlife sanctuary’ Fife champagne firm’s ongoing Brexit challenges leave it feeling flat Late deadline day drama sees Dundee seal loan return for star striker Zach Robinson Most Commented 1 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 2 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 3 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 4 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 5 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 6 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 7 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 8 Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn 'hiding' after party MP ignites gender reform row 9 ‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 10 Robertson's sign saved from rubble goes on display at The McManus Dundee