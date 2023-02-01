Further 1,500 patients of breast surgeon Ian Paterson to be recalled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Further 1,500 patients of breast surgeon Ian Paterson to be recalled

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 8.44am
Paterson was jailed for 20 years in 2017 for 17 counts of wounding people with intent (PA)
Around 1,500 more patients of convicted breast surgeon Ian Paterson will be recalled so their treatment can be investigated.

Spire Healthcare, which runs private hospitals, said the patients were being called back after a trawl of legacy IT systems.

Paterson was jailed for 20 years in 2017 for 17 counts of wounding people with intent.

He subjected more than 1,000 patients to unnecessary and damaging operations over 14 years, with a 2020 independent inquiry ruling he was free to perform harmful surgery in NHS and private hospitals because of “a culture of avoidance and denial” in a “dysfunctional” healthcare system where there was “wilful blindness” to his behaviour.

The inquiry said all 11,000 patients Paterson treated should be recalled for review.

Between 1997 and 2011, Paterson is known to have treated thousands of patients at Spire Parkway hospital and Spire Little Aston hospital in the West Midlands.

This was alongside his work at NHS hospitals run by the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust.

A statement from Spire said: “Having contacted 5,500 patients of Ian Paterson over the past two years to check that their care has been reviewed, Spire Healthcare is contacting a further group of Paterson patients.”

It said further checks were carried out to be “certain that there were no outstanding patients who might require support, dating back to the earliest years of his practice”.

It said: “To do this, (Spire) revisited historic legacy IT systems, in use between 1993 and the early 2000s, containing information about patients from over 20 years ago which had been thought to be inaccessible.

“However, following a further complex analysis of these legacy systems, Spire was able to identify the details of around 1,500 patients.

“These patients will now be contacted by Spire Healthcare and, where appropriate, offered a review of the treatment they received by Paterson over 20 years ago and support.”

Dr Cathy Cale, Spire’s group medical director, said: “Over the past couple of years, we’ve been absolutely committed to identifying, tracking down and contacting all living patients of Ian Paterson, regardless of when they were treated.

“We are very sorry for the significant distress and harm suffered by patients who were treated by Ian Paterson.

“We accepted the recommendations of the independent inquiry into Paterson in 2020 and are fully committed to implementing them.”

Linda Millband, head of clinical negligence at Thompsons Solicitors, which has represented hundreds of Paterson’s clients, said: “We are years on from Paterson being exposed as a threat to people’s health and we are years on from him being convicted – yet here we have another patient recall by Spire Healthcare.

“The fact that 1,500 patients could have been missed off both previous recalls shows how extensively Spire enabled Paterson to practice.

“For patients who have suffered from his negligence and for those who have lost loved ones, this recall will bring back bitter memories. For those being alerted for the first time there will be shock and worry.

“You would have thought that after two recalls Spire would not have left any stone unturned, yet they missed at least 1,500 people due to a computer glitch. It begs the question – ‘what next’?”

Spire said anyone concerned about treatment from Paterson should call its freephone helpline on 0800 085 8130 or visit its website, spirehealthcare.com

