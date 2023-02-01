Missing monkeys found, but zoo mystery deepens in Dallas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Missing monkeys found, but zoo mystery deepens in Dallas

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 9.07am
An emperor tamarin monkey at Dallas Zoo (Dallas Zoo via AP)
An emperor tamarin monkey at Dallas Zoo (Dallas Zoo via AP)

Two monkeys taken from Dallas Zoo have been found in an abandoned home after going missing the day before when an opening was cut in their enclosure.

No arrests have been made, deepening the mystery at the Texas zoo that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.

Dallas police said they found the two emperor tamarin monkeys after receiving a tip that they could be in an abandoned home in Lancaster, located just south of the zoo.

The animals were found, safe, in a cupboard, before being returned to the zoo for veterinary evaluation.

Police said earlier that they are still working to determine whether or not the incidents over the last few weeks are related.

Dallas Zoo
A number of incidents have taken place at the zoo in recent weeks (Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

Meanwhile, in Louisiana, officials are investigating after 12 squirrel monkeys were taken from a zoo there on Sunday, and considering whether there could be a connection.

Dallas Zoo closed on January 13 after workers arriving that morning found that the clouded leopard, named Nova, was missing.

After a search that included police, the leopard was found later that day near her habitat.

Police said a cutting tool was intentionally used to make the opening in her enclosure. A similar gash also was found in an enclosure for langur monkeys, though none got out or appeared harmed, police said.

On January 21, an endangered lappet-faced vulture named Pin was found dead by arriving workers. Gregg Hudson, the zoo’s president and CEO, called the death “very suspicious” and said the vulture had “a wound”, but declined to give further details.

Mr Hudson said in a news conference following Pin’s death that the vulture enclosure did not appear to have been tampered with.

Dallas Zoo
A missing leopard and an injury to a vulture also caused sparked alerts at the zoo (Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

On Monday, police said the two emperor tamarin monkeys – which have long whiskers that look like a moustache – were believed to have been taken after someone cut an opening in their enclosure.

The following day police released a photo and video of a man they said they wanted to talk to about the monkeys. The photo shows a man eating Doritos chips while walking, and in the video clip he is seen walking down a path.

Lynn Cuny, founder and president of Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation in Kendalia, Texas, said she would not be surprised if it turns out the monkeys were taken to be sold. Depending on the buyer, she said, a monkey like those could be sold for several thousand dollars.

“Primates are high-dollar animals in the wildlife pet trade in this country,” Ms Cuny said. “Everybody that wants one wants one for all the wrong reasons — there’s never any good reason to have any wild animal as a pet.”

She said there were a variety of ways the taken monkeys could have been in danger, from an improper diet to exposure to cold.

Meanwhile, 12 squirrel monkeys were discovered missing on Sunday on from their enclosure at a zoo in south-east Louisiana.

Their habitat at Zoosiana in Broussard, about 60 miles west of Baton Rouge, had been “compromised” and some damage was caused in order to get in, city Police Chief Vance Olivier said.

He said police did not have any suspects yet but were still searching through video files.

Zoosiana said in a Facebook post that the remaining monkeys have been assessed and appear unharmed.

There was one other previous notable incident at the Dallas Zoo, in 2004. A 340lbs gorilla named Jabari jumped over a wall and injured three people before police shot and killed the animal.

