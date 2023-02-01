Boy faces trial in summer over death of Holly, 15

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 16-year-old boy could stand trial in the summer after he was charged with murdering a girl who was stabbed to death in a market town.

Holly Newton, 15, was found hurt in the Priestpopple area of Hexham, Northumberland, at around 5.10pm on Friday, and she later died in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy was also taken to hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Another 16-year-old, who cannot be identified by the media due to his age, appeared before Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, charged with murder, attempted murder and having a knife.

No pleas were entered during the brief hearing, where the youth was sitting in the dock surrounded by four adults.

The teenager will enter pleas at a hearing on February 27.

A provisional trial date was set for July 13, and lawyers agreed it could last for up to 10 days.

Judge Paul Sloan KC told the defendant he could appear via a videolink for the plea hearing.

Holly Newton

There was no application for bail.

A vigil will be held in Hexham on Friday to mark a week since she was fatally attacked.

In a statement released on Monday her family said: “Holly was always a popular girl, who was loved by so many people, not just in Hexham, but all over the North East.

“Holly also loved dancing and was so talented – and a big part of her spare time was spent at classes and taking part in competitions up and down the country.

“She had her whole life ahead of her and we are still coming to terms with the fact that our beautiful and loving girl is no longer with us.”