Kate Bush, Iron Maiden and George Michael among Hall of Fame nominees

Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order and the late George Michael are among the 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the US.

The 14 artists and groups announced by the Cleveland-based institution for consideration also include Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Cyndi Lauper, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they are eligible for induction.

George Michael (Yui Mok/PA)

John Sykes, chair of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said: “This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates.

“These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Eight out of 14 nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Crow, Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, The White Stripes and Zevon.

This is the first year of eligibility for Elliott and The White Stripes.

Janick Gers, Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden (Yui Mok/PA)

A Tribe Called Quest and Bush were nominees last year and did not make the cut, but now find themselves back in the running this year.

Bush’s latest nod may be due to a new wave in popularity after the show Stranger Things featured her song Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God).

Inductees will be announced in May and the ceremony will take place this autumn.

Missy Elliott (PA)

Nominees will be voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.

Fans can vote online or in person at the museum, with the top five artists picked by the public making up a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied with the other professional ballots.

Last year, the nomination process was complicated by Dolly Parton, who gave the honour an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.

She initially said she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees and had not “earned that right.”