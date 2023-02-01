I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 1.37pm Updated: February 1 2023, 3.29pm
Tom Brady has retired from the NFL (Hakim Wright Sr./AP)
Tom Brady has retired from the NFL (Hakim Wright Sr./AP)

Tom Brady has announced his retirement “for good”.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement in February last year only to reverse that decision 40 days later.

Speaking in a video posted on his Twitter account, Brady, 45, said: “Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“It won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Many would argue that Brady is the greatest NFL player of all time – something that looked fanciful when the quarterback was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, the 199th overall pick.

Brady spent two decades at the New England Patriots between 2000 and 2019 and was central to the franchise’s dynasty.

He led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl triumph in February 2002 and further titles followed in 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020 and won his seventh Super Bowl title the following February.

He holds nearly every major quarterback record, including most career passing yards, completions, touchdown passes and games started.

Brady announced his retirement in a lengthy statement posted on social media last February, before making a U-turn and saying that he would indeed play for a 23rd NFL season.

Tampa Bay’s season came to an end with a 31-14 play-off defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on January 17.

Brady offered few clues on his next move after that defeat.

But he has now said: “I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you supporting me – my family, my friends, my team-mates, my competitors.

“Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

The Buccaneers tweeted a picture of Brady with the words ‘ThankYouTom’ and added prayers and goat (greatest of all time) emojis.

The Patriots quote-tweeted Brady’s video by posting three goat emojis and added a GIF of Brady showing his six Super Bowl rings won at the franchise.

The NFL shared a Pro Football Hall of Fame tweet which said: “Should this morning’s retirement announcement truly be the end of @TomBrady’s illustrious career, 2028 is a year worth noting.”

