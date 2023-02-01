Father tells court he could have done more for obese daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Father tells court he could have done more for obese daughter

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 2.19pm
Kaylea Titford (Family/PA)
Kaylea Titford (Family/PA)

The father of an obese teenager who was found dead at her home has told a court he could have done more to help her.

Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, where she was found lying in soiled clothing and bed linen.

Giving evidence on Wednesday her father Alun Titford, who denies manslaughter, was asked by David Elias KC, defending, if he could have done more to help Kaylea.

He replied: “Yeah. I could just have done more.”

Titford, 45, was asked whether he was the best father he could have been to any of his six children.

He said: “No.

“I’m just not very good.”

The removals worker said Kaylea was a “lovely” child.

He told the court he would take his daughter, who had spina bifida and used a wheelchair, to medical appointments and help with her care but as she got older he became less involved.

He said: “I stepped back. I didn’t do as much for her.

“She was getting older and I just didn’t feel comfortable.”

He said Kaylea was looked after by her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, who has pleaded guilty to gross negligence manslaughter.

“I presumed everything was being done,” he said.

Titford said Kaylea’s weight became harder to manage as she got older.

The court heard the dietitian service dealing with Kaylea discharged her and social workers stopped visiting.

He said “most days” Kaylea would scream if her siblings or parents went into her room and she did not want them there.

The court heard night before her death he messaged his daughter just after 10.30pm and said: “If you have a bad chest stop screaming.”

He told the court Kaylea had a cold and he thought one of her siblings was in her room when she did not want them there.

Alun Titford court case
Alun Titford arrives at Mold Crown Court (Andrew Price/PA)

He said he could not hear what was being said but could hear Kaylea screaming.

The next morning, he said, he was woken by Lloyd-Jones who was crying and told him Kaylea was dead so he went to check her.

He said: “I just touched her and I could tell.”

Titford said his mother was contacted and she phoned emergency services.

When paramedics arrived Titford was sitting on the stairs, the jury was told, and did not go back to Kaylea’s room.

He said: “I couldn’t. I was too upset.”

Asked why Kaylea’s bedroom was so cluttered, Titford said: “We just didn’t throw nothing away.”

Titford said Lloyd-Jones, who worked as a carer, had not discussed any problems or difficulties with Kaylea’s hygiene.

The court heard on February 23 2020 Lloyd-Jones messaged Titford saying: “I’ve had enough of everything, my life, the lot.”

He replied: “OK. I’ll take the day off then, shall I?”

He said “now and again” there would be arguments about what was being done by others in the family and they would “talk it through”.

Titford, of Colwyn, Newtown, denies manslaughter by gross negligence and an alternative count of causing or allowing the death of a child.

