In Pictures: Country’s biggest day of strike action for a decade

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 4.53pm
Striking members and supporters of the National Education Union (NEU) on Whitehall, on a march from Portland Place to Westminster where they will hold a rally against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Striking members and supporters of the National Education Union (NEU) on Whitehall, on a march from Portland Place to Westminster where they will hold a rally against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

In the biggest mass strike in a decade, up to half a million workers were taking action in increasingly bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

“Walkout Wednesday” saw thousands of schools closed for the day because of action by the National Education Union (NEU) and picket lines were mounted outside railway stations, schools, government departments and universities across the country.

Mass UK strike action
Striking teachers from the National Education Union (NEU) board a Routemaster bus in Lewisham, south-east London, to travel into central London for the Protect The Right To Strike march and rally against the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Mass UK strike action
Striking members and supporters of the NEU march from Portland Place to Westminster (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Mass UK strike action
Rochelle Charlton-Laine, a Durham county councillor and art and design technology teacher, joins protesters from the NEU, Trades Union Congress, Public and Commercial Services, and University and College Union outside Durham town hall (Rochelle Charlton-Laine/PA)
Mass UK strike action
Protesters join the march to Westminster for a rally against the Government’s plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Mass UK strike action
Supporters of all ages made their voices heard in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Mass UK strike action
Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, was joined by representatives of the Fire Brigades Union and the NHS Ambulance Service as they handed in a mass petition against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes to 10 Downing Street (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Universities across the UK were hit by walkouts, with lectures and seminars cancelled, as 70,000 staff started an unprecedented period of strike action. Meanwhile, cities across the country saw rallies and protests.

Mass UK strike action
Professor John Barry on the University and College Union and Unite union picket line at Queen’s University Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mass UK strike action
Schoolchildren join the National Strike Action Rally in Birmingham city centre (Jacob King/PA)
Mass UK strike action
Protesters prepare for a TUC rally in central Cardiff (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Mass UK strike action
Union members and supporters during the Protect The Right To Strike march and rally in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Mass UK strike action
A protester at the Protect The Right To Strike march and rally in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mass UK strike action
Protesters gather at the Protect The Right To Strike rally organised by the Scottish Trades Union Congress, at the Donald Dewar Steps on Buchanan Street, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rail workers continued their strike action in their long-running dispute over jobs, pay and working conditions.

Mass UK strike action
A member of the Aslef union holds a banner on the picket line outside Euston station in London as rail workers take further strike action (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Mass UK strike action
Members of the Aslef union on the picket line outside London Euston (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

