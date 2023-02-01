Study finds first solid scientific evidence Vikings brought animals to Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Study finds first solid scientific evidence Vikings brought animals to Britain

By Press Association
February 1 2023, 7.07pm
A study has found the first solid scientific evidence that Vikings brought animals to Britain (Julian Richards/University of York/PA)
A study has found the first solid scientific evidence that Vikings brought animals to Britain (Julian Richards/University of York/PA)

The first solid scientific evidence that Vikings brought dogs and horses to Britain has been discovered by archaeologists.

Research led by Durham University, and the Vrije Universiteit Brussels, Belgium, looked at human and animal remains from Britain’s only known Viking cremation cemetery at Heath Wood in Derbyshire.

Scientists found that within the context of the archaeology, one human adult and several animals almost certainly came from the Baltic Shield area of Scandinavia, covering Norway and central and northern Sweden, and died soon after arrival in Britain.

This indicates Vikings were not only stealing animals when they arrived in Britain – as some accounts from the time suggest – but were also transporting animals from Scandinavia.

The human and animal remains were found in the remnants of the same cremation pyre, therefore the researchers believe the adult from the Baltic Shield region may have been someone important who was able to bring a horse and dog to Britain.

Lead author Tessi Loffelmann, a doctoral researcher working jointly in the department of archaeology, Durham University, and the department of chemistry, Vrije Universiteit Brussels, said: “This is the first solid scientific evidence that Scandinavians almost certainly crossed the North Sea with horses, dogs and possibly other animals as early as the ninth century AD and could deepen our knowledge of the Viking Great Army.

“Our most important primary source, the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle (a collection of annals in Old English, chronicling the history of the Anglo-Saxons), states that the Vikings were taking horses from the locals in East Anglia when they first arrived, but this was clearly not the whole story, and they most likely transported animals alongside people on ships.

“This also raises questions about the importance of specific animals to the Vikings.”

Researchers analysed strontium ratios in the remains of two adults, one child and three animals from the Heath Wood site.

Strontium occurs naturally in the environment in rocks, soil and water before making its way into plants.

When humans and animals eat those plants, strontium replaces calcium in their bones and teeth.

As ratios of the element vary in different parts of world the geographical fingerprint of the element found in human or animal remains can help determine where they came from or settled.

The study found that one of the adults and a child could have been from the area local to the Heath Wood cremation site, southern or eastern England or from Europe, including Denmark and south-west Sweden which were outside of the Baltic Shield region.

But the remains of the other adult and all three animals – a horse, a dog and what the archaeologists say was possibly a pig – had strontium ratios normally found in the Baltic Shield area.

However, the researchers suggest it may be that the pig fragment was a piece from a game or another talisman or token brought from Scandinavia, rather than a live pig.

Research co-author Professor Janet Montgomery, in the Department of Archaeology, Durham University, said: “Our study suggests that there are people and animals with different mobility histories buried at Heath Wood, and that, if they belonged to the Viking Great Army, it was made up of people from different parts of Scandinavia or the British Isles.

“This is also the first published strontium analysis on early medieval cremated remains from Britain and shows the potential that this scientific method has to shed further light on this period in history.”

The research team also included archaeologists from the University of York, who excavated the Heath Wood cemetery between 1998 and 2000, and the Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium.

Professor Julian Richards, of the Department of Archaeology, University of York, said: “The Bayeux Tapestry depicts Norman cavalry disembarking horses from their fleet before the Battle of Hastings, but this is the first scientific demonstration that Viking warriors were transporting horses to England 200 years earlier.

“It shows how much Viking leaders valued their personal horses and hounds that they brought them from Scandinavia, and that the animals were sacrificed to be buried with their owners.”

The findings are published in the PLOS One journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Karen Kennedy worked as general manager of the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner
3
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
4
Gillian Millar and Freda Doig will appear on Bargain Hunt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
5
Dens Road between Arklay Street and Dura Street. Image: DC Thomson
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee
6
Rosyth resident Mary MacLeod at her grandparents' grave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife woman distraught after three-month fight with funeral director over headstone error
7
small boy looking at laptop.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn
8
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
9
Asghar was unable to seal a deal for a striker. Image: SNS
5 major questions posed by Dundee United’s deadline day damp squib
10
Raymond McCandless outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s

More from The Courier

Liam Fox saw United lose to Killie. Image: SNS
Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone got win at Motherwell with best 90 minute display of the season,…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
St Johnstone celebrate their second goal. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of…
The banner unveiled at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans in 'Asghar Out' protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock…
A road closure on Links Parade, Carnoustie, after a gas leak. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak
A study has found the first solid scientific evidence that Vikings brought animals to Britain (Julian Richards/University of York/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Footballer on a high and head stamp thugs
Neale Hanvey argued for the power switch at Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers
2
Angus Council faces huge budget pressures. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council financial health placed on critical list ahead of new budget
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0040964 Dundee Trades Unionists take action against Tory attacks on the right to strike. Members of the FBU, University strikers from Dundee, Abertay and StAndrews, Civil servants from the PCS, Unite, Unison and other unions were in attendance
Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against 'anti-union agenda'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented