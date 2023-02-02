Pupils who regard teachers as discriminatory ‘likely to be behind peers’ – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pupils who regard teachers as discriminatory ‘likely to be behind peers’ – study

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 12.04am
File photo dated 26/01/12 of a generic stock picture of pupils. Most young people in the UK experience a sharp decline in their well-being during their first years at secondary school, regardless of their circumstances or background, a study from Cambridge University and Manchester University has suggested.
School pupils who regard their teachers as discriminatory are likely to be behind in reading and maths, research has found.

The conclusion comes after a study led by Dr Gulseli Baysu of Queen’s University Belfast which has been described as the first large-scale, multi-country research of its kind.

It focused on 2018 PISA data – a set of internationally accepted tests, considering the scores of 445,534 pupils in 16,002 schools across 60 countries.

Among the conclusions drawn are that when 15-year-old pupils think there is discrimination in their school, their scores are lower on the standardised tests for both maths and reading.

Researchers found that 25% of the pupils thought their teachers were discriminatory some of the time or more of the time.

These students were up to one year behind other students who reported low or zero levels of discrimination, according to the study.

For pupils who reported their teachers to be discriminatory all of the time or almost all of the time the academic outlook was even worse – they were up to two years behind with reading and maths.

The trend of lower academic performance being associated with perceived discrimination was found in the research to be the same for all pupils, regardless of their ethnic background or socio-economic status.

However, students from a minority background perceived more discrimination within their schools.

Dr Baysu commented on the research: “To put it simply, our research found that when pupils report that their teachers are prejudiced, hold negative stereotypes, and say negative things and blame other cultural groups, their academic performance is worse.

“This means that discrimination against ethnic minorities can have an impact on all students, including those who are not the targets of discrimination. So, in schools with a high discriminatory climate, academic performance of all pupils is lower.”

Dr Baysu and her colleagues from the KU Leuven, Belgium and The University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands (Agirdag & De Leersnyder) also investigated the psychology behind this.

She said they examined two psychological mechanisms that may potentially explain the association between discriminatory school climate and academic performance.

“This was the pupils’ sense of belonging and their attitudes towards learning,” she said.

“We found that when adolescents perceived a discriminatory school climate, they reported lower school belonging and attached less value to learning and effort and this was then associated with lower performance.”

She added: “These findings suggest that schools can protect adolescents from these adverse outcomes.

“They can promote both the wellbeing and achievement of all pupils by creating and maintaining a positive school climate that welcomes and respects ethnic-cultural diversity.”

