Stolen monkeys get fed and snuggle up after arriving back at Dallas Zoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Stolen monkeys get fed and snuggle up after arriving back at Dallas Zoo

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 8.26am
A police car sits at an entrance at Dallas Zoo (Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP)
A police car sits at an entrance at Dallas Zoo (Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP)

Two small monkeys found in an empty house the day after being stolen from Dallas Zoo lost a bit of weight during their ordeal but show no signs of injury, keepers said on Wednesday.

Monday’s disappearance of the emperor tamarin monkey pair – Bella and Finn – after their enclosure was cut open is the latest in a string of unusual events at the attraction over the last few weeks.

Other fences have been cut, a small leopard has escaped and an endangered vulture has died in suspicious circumstances.

The monkey, which have long whiskers that look like a moustache, were found late on Tuesday in a cupboard at a home south of the zoo after a tip-off, Dallas police said.

No arrests have been made.

Bella and Finn back at the zoo
Bella and Finn back at the zoo (Dallas Zoo/AP)

Bella and Finn “started eating and drinking almost immediately” after being examined, the zoo said on Twitter on Wednesday.

They were “so happy to snuggle in their nest sack” on Tuesday night.

“We will continue to monitor them closely, but for now, we’re so glad they are safe and back with us,” the zoo said in a statement.

Police have released a photograph and video of a man they want to talk to about the monkeys.

They are also trying to determine if the string of incidents over the last few weeks are related.

On January 13, arriving workers discovered clouded leopard Nova missing from her cage, with police saying a cutting tool was intentionally used to make an opening in her enclosure.

The zoo closed as a search for her got underway and she was found later that day near her habitat.

Pin was found dead by arriving workers
Pin was found dead by arriving workers (Dallas Zoo/AP)

Zoo workers also found a similar gash in an enclosure for langur monkeys, though none got out or appeared harmed, police said.

On January 21, workers arriving at the zoo found an endangered lappet-faced vulture named Pin dead.

Gregg Hudson, the zoo’s president and chief executive officer, called the death “very suspicious” and said the vulture had “a wound” but declined to give more details.

The zoo said in its statement the incidents over the last few weeks have led officials there to “take a a hard look” at security measures, saying “it has become obvious that we need to make significant changes”.

The zoo said it has already implemented additional security measures, including adding more cameras, additional fencing and more patrols, and will make other changes as well.

Since Bella and Finn were taken from the zoo, they will need to undergo a quarantine period before they can return to their habitat there, the attraction added.

Clouded leopard Nova rests on a tree limb in an enclosure at Dallas Zoo
Clouded leopard Nova rests on a tree limb in an enclosure at Dallas Zoo (Dallas Zoo/AP)

Meanwhile, in Louisiana, officials said they have launched an investigation after 12 squirrel monkeys were discovered missing on Sunday from a zoo in the state’s south-west.

Their habitat at Zoosiana in Broussard, about 60 miles west of Baton Rouge, was “compromised” and some damage was done to get in, city Police Chief Vance Olivier said on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as…
Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg

Editor's Picks

Most Commented