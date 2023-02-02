More than 30 dogs rescued from hoarder’s home after owner found dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 30 dogs rescued from hoarder’s home after owner found dead

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 11.46am
More than 30 dogs were rescued from a home after their owner died (RSPCA/PA)
More than 30 dogs have been rescued from a home so cluttered some were able to hide for a week.

The RSPCA carried out a large-scale operation to recover all of the dogs after a police welfare check found the homeowner had died.

The bungalow in Rainham in Kent was at first thought to be home to six dogs, but it soon became apparent many more were spread across the property, where access to the rooms proved difficult because of the amount of cluttered possessions.

The terrier dogs ranging from four-week-old puppies to 10 years old may have been left to fend for themselves for some time before the discovery of their owner’s body on January 15.

The RSPCA had to clear the entire house and even set traps and set up cameras to catch and recover some of the more fearful dogs.

Animal rescue officer Brian Milligan said: “The last two puppies we found were caught using a cat trap, which proved a tricky process as the dogs were too light to set the traps off.

“All in all this was a difficult exercise, which saw the RSPCA deploy significant resources to clear the property and ensure we found all the dogs.

30 dogs rescued from hoarder's home after owner died
The RSPCA set up traps and cameras to rescue some of the dogs (RSPCA/PA)

“We went to the house every day over a week to conduct extensive searches to rescue every dog – in the end we had to clear every room.”

RSPCA officers returned to the bungalow this week to ensure there were no more dogs present.

The rescued dogs are being cared for at several RSPCA animal centres and a small number are to be taken on by a local charity.

Some of the dogs have received medical treatment and all of them have been given thorough vet examinations to make sure they are fit to be rehomed.

During the investigation the RSPCA liaised with the relatives of the deceased owner, who had been unaware of the extent of the problems at the property.

Kent Police say they are not treating the death of the homeowner as suspicious.

