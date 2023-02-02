London lifeguard travels to US to meet woman he saved through stem cell donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London lifeguard travels to US to meet woman he saved through stem cell donation

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 12.50pm
Callum Kennedy-Mann forgot he had registered on Anthony Nolan’s stem cell register (Callum Kennedy-Mann)
Callum Kennedy-Mann forgot he had registered on Anthony Nolan's stem cell register (Callum Kennedy-Mann)

A man from London has described the moment he met the woman whose life he had helped save with a stem cell donation after travelling thousands of miles to see her.

Callum Kennedy-Mann, a 22-year-old lifeguard from Stoke Newington, flew to Pennsylvania in the US to meet Diane Fargo at the end of 2022 after his stem cell donation had helped treat the aggressive forms of leukaemia she had been suffering with.

Mr Kennedy-Mann forgot he had signed up to the stem cell register put together by Anthony Nolan – a charity helping those with blood cancer – when he was 16, and while studying at York University in 2019 he was surprised to receive a call that he was a genetic match with Ms Fargo.

“I didn’t hesitate in saying I’d do it after they told me I was the best possible match,” Mr Kennedy-Mann said.

Callum Kennedy-Mann and Diane Fargo
Callum Kennedy-Mann and his girlfriend went to visit Diane Fargo years later when he had been told she was doing well (Callum Kennedy-Mann)

“It was instinctive for me, knowing I could have a huge impact on someone’s life.

Two years after the donation, he was able to contact Ms Fargo and to his relief learnt she was still recovering well from the treatment.

“That was the most emotional moment for me – receiving a letter telling me she was alive,” Mr Kennedy-Mann said.

Ms Fargo then offered Mr Kennedy-Mann and his girlfriend the chance to travel and meet her in America and he quickly accepted the offer, flying to spend American Thanksgiving together.

Mr Kennedy said meeting Ms Fargo was “so natural”.

“From the second I saw her at the airport, meeting Diane was so natural – I felt like I already knew her, and we didn’t feel like strangers at all,” he said.

Ms Fargo described Mr Kennedy-Mann as her “guardian angel”.

Diane Fargo described Mr Kennedy-Mann as her 'guardian angel' (Diane Fargo)
Diane Fargo described Mr Kennedy-Mann as her 'guardian angel' (Diane Fargo)

“For my doctor to have found a ‘perfect donor match’ was incredible news… Then to find out it was a young man from London who saved my life without hesitation was just amazing to hear,” she said.

“Callum is my guardian angel and to have the opportunity to host him and his girlfriend over Thanksgiving holiday was a true blessing.”

She added: “I am so thankful for Anthony Nolan and will be forever grateful to Callum for his kind and selfless sacrifice.”

Anthony Nolan is calling on more young men like Mr Kennedy-Mann to sign up to its stem cell register.

Anthony Nolan chief executive Henny Braund said: “Younger men, such as Callum, aged under 30 are 13 times more likely to be selected for donation in the UK, so it is vital that more consider joining.”

The charity also urges those from a minority ethnic background to register, as it said only 37% of transplant recipients from minority backgrounds receive the best stem cell donor match from an unrelated donor, compared with 72% of patients from white Caucasian backgrounds.

Mr Kennedy-Mann said it was an easy process to register as a stem cell donor and you could have a “huge impact on not just one person’s life, but their entire family and friendship circle”.

