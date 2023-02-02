Does the spread of bird flu to mammals mean a greater risk to humans?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Does the spread of bird flu to mammals mean a greater risk to humans?

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 1.21pm
Does the spread of bird flu to mammals mean a greater risk to humans? (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Does the spread of bird flu to mammals mean a greater risk to humans? (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Some otters and foxes in the UK have been infected with bird flu, with experts suggesting they may have eaten dead wild birds that carried the virus.

But does this mean avian flu can be passed to humans and other mammals, and what is the risk of this happening?

PA media answers some of the main questions.

– What is bird flu?

Bird flu, or avian flu, is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds. In rare cases, it can affect humans.

There are lots of different strains of bird flu virus, and most of them do not infect humans.

More than seven million captive birds have died of bird flu or been culled for disease control since an outbreak started in October 2021.

There have been 279 cases of H5N1, avian influenza, in England since the outbreak started, according to figures released last month by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

– What has actually happened to raise concerns about spread to mammals?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported in December that 20 mammals had been tested in the UK, of which eight (foxes and otters) were positive for avian flu.

Since then, this figure has been updated to nine.

– How could mammals have become infected with bird flu?

The species affected – foxes and otters – are known to scavenge.

In all likelihood, the affected animals will have scavenged infected wild bird carcasses, which may have had very high levels of the virus.

Such high exposure is likely to have overwhelmed the mammal’s immune system, resulting in infection.

– Now that foxes and otters have been infected, does this mean there’s a risk to people? 

Experts and officials say the risk to humans remains low.

Dr Alastair Ward, associate professor of biodiversity and ecosystem management, at the University of Leeds, says that while the developments do not increase the risk of the virus spilling over into humans, this is not 100% certain.

He explained: “Humans rarely come into contact with wild foxes or otters, and potentially infectious contact is likely to be rarer still.

“In the past, a relatively small number of humans who have lived or worked very closely with affected poultry e.g. in slaughter houses, have become infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, with variable outcomes.”

While there is no transmission within mammalian populations, the risk to humans remains low.

Experts say sensible precautions can be taken like avoiding contact with wild mammals and birds, wearing protective gloves and a face covering if contact is unavoidable, and washing hands and soiled clothing with soap and water after exposure to affected environments.

– Do the latest developments mean the virus is mutating? 

Experts say there is currently no reason to suspect the jump is due to a change in the virus’s genetic make-up.

However, experts say the cases in otters and foxes illustrate a potential risk we need to be vigilant about.

But Professor Ian Jones, a virologist at the University of Reading, suggests the risk to people right now appears no more than it is for direct spread from infected birds.

– Should we be concerned about the spread to other animals?

Symptoms in mammals can vary considerably, but in the past there has been no mass death of these animals that may get infected with bird flu.

While finding the virus in wild mammals in the UK is of concern, there is currently no reason to expect that it will spread through wild mammal populations.

