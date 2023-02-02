Camilla praises ‘life-changing’ effects of reading as she tours book charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Camilla praises ‘life-changing’ effects of reading as she tours book charity

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 1.24pm
Camilla stamped a book ready for export to Africa during her visit to Book Aid International (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)
Camilla stamped a book ready for export to Africa during her visit to Book Aid International (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Queen Consort has spoken of the “life-changing” effects of reading after stamping a charity’s logo into a children’s picture book destined for an overseas library.

Camilla described herself as a “passionate” book lover as she toured Book Aid International’s headquarters and helped complete a shipment destined for Kigali Public Library in Rwanda.

With a logo stamp in her hand, she put the mark on an inside page of The Girl Who Planted Trees by Caryl Hart, illustrated by Anastasia Suvorova, and later stamped the novel We Are All Birds of Uganda by Hafsa Zayyan.

The Queen Consort visited the Library in the Rwandan capital last June, during a trip to attend the opening of a Commonwealth leaders’ summit, soon after becoming patron of Book Aid International after succeeding the Duke of Edinburgh.

Royal visit to book charities
The Queen Consort met staff during her tour of Book Aid International’s warehouse (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

After touring the warehouse packed with books and meeting volunteers, trustees and senior executives from the organisation, she praised their efforts.

Camilla, who launched her online, reading room, book club a few years ago, said: “Thank you everybody for the job that you do – books are my passion.

“I know the people and children who have seen these books and it’s life-changing to be able to pick up a book and be able to read.

“A lot of them are in terrible situations, it is a form of escapism, it takes them into another world – so it’s you who are doing it, so thank you very much.”

Royal visit to book charities
The Queen Consort spoke of the life-changing effects of reading during her visit (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Book Aid International sends more than a million best-selling novels, non-fiction books, medical textbooks and reference books donated by publishers to NGO partners across the globe.

They also provide a “discovery book box” a mini library in a box, and send titles destined for displaced people in countries experiencing conflict.

Camilla marvelled at the array of books in storage at the warehouse and was guided around by Harry Boughton, the charity’s head of operations, who revealed during a work visit to Zimbabwe that readers wanted books by the bestselling author, Danielle Steel.

Alison Tweed, Book Aid International’s chief executive, said about the Queen Consort: “She is so engaged, she clearly is a passionate reader and that makes all the difference – that we have that level of support.”

During her visit, the Queen Consort spoke of authors on her reading list at the moment and mentioned well-known writers India Knight and William Boyd.

Alison Tweed, Book Aid International’s chief executive, said about the Queen Consort: “She is so engaged, she clearly is a passionate reader and that makes all the difference – that we have that level of support.

“We work in over 26 countries, about 20 of them are in Africa, in most of those countries we have a range of partners, so we’ll have partners who want general fiction, partners who want medical texts – so we work with them they tell us what they want and we select the books.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as…
Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
2
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg

Editor's Picks

Most Commented