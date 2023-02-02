Bosses admit being in ‘denial’ over sexism and misogyny in Welsh Rugby Union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Bosses admit being in ‘denial’ over sexism and misogyny in Welsh Rugby Union

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 1.24pm
Welsh Rugby Union chairman Ieuan Evans (left) and acting chief executive Nigel Walker appeared in front of Senedd members (PA)
Welsh Rugby Union chairman Ieuan Evans (left) and acting chief executive Nigel Walker appeared in front of Senedd members (PA)

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chiefs have admitted being in “denial” over the extent of sexism and misogyny in the organisation and said warning signs were missed.

Chairman Ieuan Evans and acting chief executive Nigel Walker appeared before the Senedd’s Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport and International Relations Committee on Thursday.

The men were called to give evidence after serious allegations were aired in a programme by BBC Wales Investigates last week, which have rocked the WRU.

The union’s chief executive, Steve Phillips, stepped down at the weekend and it was announced that an external taskforce has been asked to carry out an independent review.

Mr Evans and Mr Walker apologised to members and said they accepted there was a problem in the culture of the WRU and were committed to implementing all of the recommendations made by the taskforce.

The name of the chair and the scope of the review is to published this week, Mr Walker said. He revealed the independent chair is a woman who has worked in the judiciary.

WRU Chair Ieuan Evans giving evidence on Thursday in front of a Senedd committee. (Senedd.TV)
WRU Chair Ieuan Evans gives evidence in front of a Senedd committee (Senedd.TV/PA)

Asked if WRU staff members who had been made to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) would be allowed to give evidence as witnesses to the review, Mr Walker said he would “look to facilitate it to make sure they can be interviewed”.

However, he said they were unaware currently of how many people had signed NDAs.

Mr Walker said: “I think in any organisation, especially a large organisation like the Welsh Rugby Union, it’s possible for things to happen over a period of time and for people to turn a blind eye and not to address those problems.”

“So the warning signs have been there for quite some time.

“When it’s presented as graphically as it was during that programme, the BBC Wales programme the week before last, it hits you like a 10-tonne truck.”

Mr Walker added: “To be candid, I think as an organisation we’ve been in denial as to the extent of the problem.

Nigel Walker, acting chief executive of the WRU, said he thought warning signs were missed. (Senedd.TV)
Nigel Walker, acting chief executive of the WRU, said warning signs were missed (Senedd.TV/PA)

“There have been cases in the past which have been dealt with – in theory dealt with – and people have moved on, and I think each individual case is an indication that there has been a wider problem, but that people have not joined the dots.

“When you see it presented over a 30-minute programme in the way that it was, unless you’re going to bury your head in the sand for another six months or 12 months you have to take action and that’s the position we’re in.

“None of us are proud of the position we’re in.”

Mr Walker said London-based arbitration company Sports Resolution has been asked to set up the review but it will be the responsibility of the chairwoman to choose the other members of the panel, of which there will be three or four people.

Terms of reference have been set by Sports Resolution and Sports Wales in discussion with the Welsh Government and the WRU. Mr Walker confirmed the review’s report and recommendations would be made public.

“It will look at the culture of Welsh rugby, including sexism and misogyny, going back to 2017 but could go further back,” Mr Walker said.

“We are opening our doors. The review can take any direction the chair wants it to take.”

Jenny Rathbone MS, of Welsh Labour, questioned whether the WRU board had the “capacity” to change given the issues that had been “rife” within the organisation for “so long”.

Mr Evans and Mr Walker denied being aware of the wider culture of misogyny and both said they had not personally witnessed incidents of sexism or discrimination.

They confirmed no board member had been disciplined over claims.

Mr Walker said he had “no objection” to a redacted version of the 2021 women’s rugby review being published but said conversations were still on going about doing that.

He said the report would make “uncomfortable” reading for those involved in the WRU.

Sports minister Dawn Bowden admitted being aware of sexism allegations against the WRU before the BBC programme was aired. (Senedd.TV)
Sports minister Dawn Bowden admitted being aware of sexism allegations against the WRU before the BBC programme was aired (Senedd.TV/PA)

Sports minister Dawn Bowden was also questioned over when the Welsh Government were made aware of allegations.

Ms Bowden said she was aware of claims over sexism and misogyny in the WRU last year but had not seen any formal complaints, saying: “I did what I could.”

Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, who appeared in the BBC documentary, said she wrote to Ms Bowden last year setting out her concerns.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as…
Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
2
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg

Editor's Picks

Most Commented