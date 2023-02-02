Police divers check river in search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police divers check river in search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 2.14pm
A diver searches in the River Wyre, in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)
A diver searches in the River Wyre, in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police divers are searching a river as the hunt for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley enters a seventh day.

Officers from the North West Police Underwater and Marine support unit brought equipment to the banks of the River Wyre, close to a bench where the mobile phone of Ms Bulley, 45, was found last Friday morning in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

The mother-of-two had been walking her springer spaniel dog, Willow, along the river, leaving the phone, dog leash and harness on the bench and was reportedly on a work call when she vanished.

Flowers left on the bench included a hand-written message: “My thoughts and prayers go out to your family and Willow. Love a fellow dog walker.”

Nicola Bulley missing
A message was left with a bunch of flowers on the banks of the River Wyre (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser, was last seen near the river at around 9.20am last Friday morning, after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at the school in the village.

The dog running loose alerted a member of the public and police were called but, despite a huge search, no trace of Ms Bulley has been found.

On Thursday, police divers disappeared under the water, making sweeps of the breadth of the river as more officers with underwater search equipment arrived, while a sizeable gathering of reporters and photographers watched.

Sniffer dogs, drones and a police helicopter have also been used in the search of the river which cuts through farmland.

Nicola Bulley missing
Specialist search teams from Lancashire Police are looking for any trace of Nicola Bulley (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ms Bulley’s parents, Ernest and Dot Bulley, spoke of hearing their grandchildren “sobbing their hearts out” after being told “mummy is lost”.

Mr Bulley, 73, and Mrs Bulley, 72, said their daughter was in good spirits and her disappearance was totally out of character.

Mr Bulley told the Daily Mirror: “There was no sign of a slip or falling in, so our thought was ‘has somebody got her?’

“I asked the sergeant from Fleetwood a few days ago, ‘Is there any chance of her being taken?’ and she said, ‘I don’t think that’s the case’.

Nicola Bulley missing
Ms Bulley, 45, went missing while walking her dog (Lancashire Police/PA)

“I said, ‘How can you know that?’ It’s such an isolated area, the only way that has happened is if it was someone who knew her.”

Lancashire Police have said they are keeping an “open mind” about what happened but do not believe Ms Bulley was attacked.

Ms Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, 44, described the situation as “perpetual hell”.

In a statement, her family said: “The girls are desperate to have their mummy back home safe with them and your ongoing efforts have provided comfort to them whilst we await news on Nicola.”

Lancashire Police have said they do not believe any other person is involved in the disappearance and are treating the incident as a missing persons inquiry.

