Graham Potter: Keeping Chelsea’s new-look squad happy is an exciting test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Graham Potter: Keeping Chelsea’s new-look squad happy is an exciting test

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 3.34pm Updated: February 2 2023, 4.32pm
Graham Potter needs to try and keep his squad happy (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Graham Potter needs to try and keep his squad happy (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Graham Potter accepted there will be frustration amongst some of his players as he begins the task of integrating Chelsea’s new signings following a whirlwind January transfer window.

The deadline-day arrival of Enzo Fernandez for a British-record fee took the club’s signings during the window to eight, and Potter must decide by 11pm on Thursday which three of those he will include in his Champions League squad.

Potter admitted there will be “awkward conversations” to be had, with problems over selection from his bloated squad inevitably spilling over into the club’s Premier League campaign, with 33 first-team players on the books.

Four injured players are expected to be back for Fulham’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Friday night, with Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all fit enough to play some part. The club are waiting to hear whether Fernandez will receive clearance in time to feature.

Returning faces will likely place more pressure on Potter to placate his squad following owner Todd Boehly’s spending spree, but he was optimistic that the added competition can work in the team’s favour.

“Challenge is the right word,” said Potter. “I’m certainly not complaining about it. It’s exciting. It’s a test for me, of course, and for the staff, but it’s an exciting one.

“We’ve got a lot of really good players. We have to create an environment where there’s healthy competition and they can push each other, but at the same time understand that there’s going to be frustration at times, because only 11 can play. That’s how it is.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly went on a January spending spree (John Walton/PA)

“We’ve got a lot of important games, and we need to improve our results. It’s about playing, about supporting the team and being ready to play.”

Potter’s first test will come when he submits his selection for the Champions League knock-out stages on Thursday night, with three additional players allowed to be added to the list from earlier in the season.

Players are allowed to have featured for another side in Europe during the season, meaning Fernandez and fellow new signing Joao Felix are eligible for inclusion. Chelsea play Borussia Dortmund in the last-16 first leg on February 15.

“We’re aware of who we need to speak to,” Potter added. “There’s going to be a few awkward conversations. That’s the reality of where we are. Only 11 can play, only a certain amount can be in the squad.

Fulham v Chelsea – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Joao Felix can feature for Chelsea in the Champions League (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“There’s always going to be players who are disappointed. It’s about being as honest, open, respectful and transparent as you can.

“You have to create an environment where you respect the fact that people want to play and compete and help the team, but they have to be patient.

“If you spend money, the external noise goes up. I understand that.

“I’ve always said resources is one thing, spending money is one thing, but you need to be able to align them, you need to be able to make the right decisions, you need to be able to provide a culture, a team, an environment.

“It’s not the amount you spend that gets success. It’s more than that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
2
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke. Image: DC Thomson.
Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
6
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
7
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes
8
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
9
Chef Stuart Black and owner Christopher Strachan outside 63 Tay Street in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street reopens with new chef at its helm with Michelin…
10
Liam Fox
Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window
3

More from The Courier

Lewis Banks is friends with Harry Souttar. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media / Shutterstock
Arbroath new boy Lewis Banks reveals Harry Souttar good luck messages as duo make…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Pick-ups for Peace is a campaign which asks farmers to donate used pick-ups to Ukraine Picture shows; A pick-up delivered to Ukraine. Ukraine. Supplied by Keith Dawson Date; 02/02/2023
Ukraine appeals for pick-ups to boost war effort
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad 'healthiest it has been'
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
Graham Potter needs to try and keep his squad happy (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Soldier fined and stalker for sentencing
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
St Johnstone fans will be welcomed into McDiarmid Park for a meeting to be attended by club staff. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to host 'open meeting' for fans at McDiarmid Park
Lynne Hoggan holding a folded cereal box to the camera.
LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with…
People in Dundee facing fuel poverty could be given help.
Angus Council seeks further fuel-support funding to help locals through cost-of-living-crisis winter
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

Editor's Picks

Most Commented