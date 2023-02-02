European Central Bank hikes rates and vows ‘we are not done’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

European Central Bank hikes rates and vows ‘we are not done’

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 4.31pm
President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde (Michael Probst/AP)
President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde (Michael Probst/AP)

The European Central Bank (ECB) has hiked interest rates by another half-point and said it intends to make a similar move in March.

Policymakers are moving aggressively to choke off price spikes that have slowed from record highs but are still hurting households in the 20 countries that use the euro currency.

The Frankfurt-based bank “will stay the course in raising interest rates significantly at a steady pace”, ECB president Christine Lagarde said at a news conference.

“Now you will say, ‘Well, yes, but what about after March? Does that mean that you have reached the pinnacle or the peak?’, she later added. “No, no, no, no. We know that we have ground to cover. We know that we are not done.”

Germany European Central Bank
President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde (Michael Probst/AP)

The ECB sent a “relatively determined message” with the “unusual” preannouncement of the March increase, said Nick Bennenbroek, international economist at Wells Fargo Economics.

He expects the March hike would be followed by a quarter-point bump in May that would mark the peak for ECB rates.

Central banks can hold back economic growth if they go too far. With the ECB moving quickly, Ms Lagarde acknowledged that “economic activity has slowed markedly” since the middle of last year and it is expected to stay weak as demand slows worldwide and Russia’s war in Ukraine raises uncertainty.

The eurozone’s economy grew just 0.1% in the last three months of 2022.

But Ms Lagarde was optimistic overall, pointing to easing supply chain back-ups and Europe’s natural gas supply becoming more secure after Russia cut off most flows to the continent.

“The economy has proved more resilient than expected and should recover over the coming quarters,” she said.

The ECB’s bigger moves compared to the Fed partly reflect a later start in rate hikes — it began in July, four months after the US central bank made its first increase — and from lower levels. That means more ground to make up.

ECB officials may have sought to underline their resolve after “many market participants did not entirely believe the bank’s determined stance”, said Michael Holstein, chief economist at DZ Bank.

Some market rates indicated traders were betting the ECB would reverse course later this year and next because of slumping growth.

The bank appeared to warn against that by saying it would keep rates “restrictive over time” to contain inflation.

Higher interest rates make it more expensive for consumers to borrow for purchases such as homes and cars and for companies to fund expansions. That is designed to cool demand for goods that push up consumer prices, which increased 8.5% in the eurozone last month from a year earlier.

While still high, the annual rate has dropped three months in a row after reaching a record of 10.6% in October.

High energy prices tied to the war in Ukraine have driven up utility bills for households and businesses, which have passed on those extra costs to shoppers and diners. That has been the major driver of European inflation, which is well above the ECB’s target of 2% considered best for the economy.

Workers across continental Europe and in the United Kingdom have been holding strikes and protests to demand that their pay keep pace with the soaring cost of living.

European governments have passed billions in relief to shield people from high natural gas prices, which have fallen from records last summer as Europe found suppliers outside Russia and warmer-than-expected winter weather curbed fears of shortages and rationing. But prices are still three times higher than when Russia massed troops on the border with Ukraine.

“It is important to now start rolling these measures back promptly in line with the fall in energy prices and in a concerted manner,” Ms Lagarde said.

While interest rate hikes are the usual cure for inflation, they also mean people are facing sharply higher mortgage rates to buy homes and banks that are becoming more restrictive with loans.

ECB officials say decisive action now will prevent inflation from becoming ingrained in wages, prices and people’s expectations and force more drastic action later.

Bank officials say economic growth should recover more strongly later in the year, expecting a 0.5% increase in output — still less than 3.5% in 2022.

The ECB’s benchmark for lending now stands at 3%, and the rate on deposits left overnight by commercial banks is 2.5%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
2
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke. Image: DC Thomson.
Troon Avenue killer’s ‘apocalyptic rage’ before stabbing Bennylyn with Samurai sword
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
6
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
7
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes
8
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
9
Chef Stuart Black and owner Christopher Strachan outside 63 Tay Street in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street reopens with new chef at its helm with Michelin…
10
Liam Fox
Liam Fox on ‘Asghar Out’ protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United’s transfer window
3

More from The Courier

To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Pick-ups for Peace is a campaign which asks farmers to donate used pick-ups to Ukraine Picture shows; A pick-up delivered to Ukraine. Ukraine. Supplied by Keith Dawson Date; 02/02/2023
Ukraine appeals for pick-ups to boost war effort
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray on February transfer strategy with Raith Rovers squad 'healthiest it has been'
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde (Michael Probst/AP)
Thursday court round-up — Soldier fined and stalker for sentencing
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
St Johnstone fans will be welcomed into McDiarmid Park for a meeting to be attended by club staff. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to host 'open meeting' for fans at McDiarmid Park
Lynne Hoggan holding a folded cereal box to the camera.
LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with…
People in Dundee facing fuel poverty could be given help.
Angus Council seeks further fuel-support funding to help locals through cost-of-living-crisis winter
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
Luke McAuliffe with his mum, Lisa, and older sister, Arwen. Image: Simon Price/CRUK
Inspirational teenage cancer survivor Luke tackles CRUK superstore opening after return to action with…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented