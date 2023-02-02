Post-Christmas fall in Covid-19 hospital patients comes to a halt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Post-Christmas fall in Covid-19 hospital patients comes to a halt

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 5.02pm
The recent fall in Covid-19 patients in hospital in England appears to have come to a halt (Victoria Jones/PA)
The recent fall in Covid-19 patients in hospital in England appears to have come to a halt (Victoria Jones/PA)

The recent fall in Covid-19 patients in hospital in England appears to have come to a halt and is showing “concerning” signs of going into reverse.

Patient numbers had been dropping since the start of the year, after peaking at 9,535 on December 29.

But this decline has levelled off in recent days, with 6,055 patients in hospital with coronavirus on February 1, up 8% on the previous week, NHS figures show.

HEALTH NHS Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

The rate of Covid-19 hospital admissions has also increased, standing at 6.6 per 100,000 people last week, up from 5.9.

Admissions rose as high as 11.8 per 100,000 in the week before Christmas.

This is well below the rates seen during early waves of the virus, however.

Around two thirds of patients in hospital who test positive for Covid-19 are being treated primarily for something else, but need to be isolated from patients who do not have the virus, putting extra demands on staff already facing pressure from bed shortages, ambulance delays and a record backlog of treatment.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “It’s concerning that the recent downward trend in Covid-19 hospitalisations has started to show signs of a reverse.

“Two variants, CH.1.1 and XBB.1.5, have a growth advantage in the UK and we can expect further increases in transmission and hospitalisations in future weeks.

“Older people are still at the highest risk of being hospitalised for Covid-19, so it’s vital those eligible get their autumn/winter booster jab.

“Come forward before Sunday February 12 when the offer comes to an end – it will top up your immunity and keep you protected.”

HEALTH NHS
(PA Graphics)

The majority of current Covid-19 infections in the UK are the variant known as BQ.1, which is part of the Omicron family.

Two newer Omicron variants, CH.1.1 and XBB.1.5, are most likely to take over from BQ.1 as the next dominant variant in the UK, though neither have been classed as being “of concern”.

Take-up of the latest booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine remains particularly low among people in their 50s and early 60s.

Only 42.6% of 50-54 year-olds are likely to have received the jab, along with 52.3% of 55-59 year-olds and 61.5% of 60-64 year-olds, according to UKHSA data.

Levels are higher among the oldest age groups, at 82.5% for people aged 80 and over, 82.6% for 75-79 year-olds, 79.0% for 70-74 year-olds and 71.9% of 65-69 year-olds.

All people aged 50 and over were able to book an appointment for the booster, providing they had their last jab at least three months ago.

Doses were also available for frontline health and care workers, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

3

