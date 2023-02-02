Ex-student police officer jailed for sending sexual messages to young girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-student police officer jailed for sending sexual messages to young girl

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 5.24pm
Jason Hicks (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Jason Hicks (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

A former student police officer has been jailed for sending sexual messages and explicit images of himself to a nine-year-old girl.

Jason Hicks, 31, was in training to be an officer with Devon and Cornwall Police at the time the offences were uncovered, the force said.

He was immediately arrested, suspended and subsequently dismissed without notice.

Officers found more than 1,200 images and videos of children on his laptop, iPad and other digital devices which were seized when a warrant was carried out at his home, the force said.

In his police interview, Hicks, of Bishopsteignton, Devon, admitted offences dating back to 2012 and later pleaded guilty to a total of 13 charges.

He was jailed for four years with a three year extended licence at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

A force spokeswoman said: “Hicks admitted engaging in sexual communication with a child – a nine-year-old girl from the South West – and inciting her to engage in sexual activity between March and April 2021.

“He had befriended the girl online by posing as an older teenager on TikTok before moving on to Snapchat and exchanging sexually explicit messages with her.

“The child’s parents discovered she had been communicating with an adult male and contacted police in their area.”

The force added that Hicks, who was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, has been placed on the College of Policing Barred List.

It said Hicks had exchanged Snapchat messages with four children he believed were aged between 11 and 13 between December 2021 and January 2022.

The victims have not been identified but analysis linked their IP addresses to the USA, Sweden and the Yorkshire area.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Steve Parker said: “All police officers, including those in training, have a privileged role in being part of a force responsible for the safeguarding of vulnerable people.

“The actions of Jason Hicks were wholly wrong and illegal and he now faces the consequences of that.”

3

