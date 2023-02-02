Sylvester Stallone and family to star in reality TV series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sylvester Stallone and family to star in reality TV series

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 6.24pm
Sylvester Stallone, pictured, with wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia Rose, Sistine Rose and Scarlet Rose. (Ian West/PA)
Sylvester Stallone, pictured, with wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia Rose, Sistine Rose and Scarlet Rose. (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood action star Sylvester Stallone and his family will star in upcoming reality TV series The Family Stallone.

The 76-year-old American actor – a staple of action films including The Expendables, Rocky and Rambo – will let cameras into his home to give a behind-the-scenes look at his life.

On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet will also star in the eight-part series.

The streaming platform said The Family Stallone will give an insight into the “man, the myth and the legend” as he focuses on “building for the future and raising three independent and ambitious women”.

Scarlet, his youngest child, is currently appearing alongside her father in The Tulsa King as she plays a former waitress who looks after his horse as he stars as a mafioso.

Also following Stallone into showbusiness is Sistine, an actress and model who has starred in Midnight In The Switchgrass alongside Megan Fox and Bruce Willis.

She is currently in development on a feature film.

Paramount+ – UK Launch Event – London
Sylvester Stallone is a staple of action films including The Expendables and Rambo (Ian West/PA)

The eldest of the three Stallone sisters, Sophia, is a co-host of the Unwaxed podcast with Sistine and is said to be “still finding her path in life and focusing on her passions”.

In 2017, the trio became Golden Globe Ambassadors, also known as the Miss Golden Globe, which is usually given to the son or daughter of a famous performer.

The matriarch of the family, Stallone’s wife Jennifer, 54 – who was born and raised in LA, is a businesswoman, former model and co-owner of the wellness brand Serious Skin Care.

They married in London in 1997 following them dating, breaking and reconciling for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

In August 2022, she filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage, and according to US outlets they subsequently reconciled a month later.

Stallone was nominated for an Oscar in 1977 for actor in a leading role at the 49th Academy Awards for his portrayal as boxer Rocky Balboa.

He followed this up with six more Rocky films that spanned from 1976 until 2006 and then also appeared as the character in spin-off film Creed, which is directed by Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler.

Stallone has also had five sequels to Rambo, about an United States Army Special Forces soldier of the same name, and four instalments of The Expendables, which has seen Harrison Ford, Jason Statham and Arnold Schwarzenegger play roles.

He also shares two sons with his former wife and photographer Sasha Czack, called Sage Moonblood, an actor who died in 2012 and also starred in Rocky V, and Seargeoh.

The Family Stallone will begin on Paramount+ in the Spring in the US and Canada before being rolled out internationally.

