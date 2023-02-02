Great Britain’s Davis Cup qualifier in Colombia ‘very complicated’ says captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Great Britain’s Davis Cup qualifier in Colombia ‘very complicated’ says captain

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 6.56pm Updated: February 2 2023, 8.18pm
Leon Smith accepts the Great Britain team will face a challenge of conditions in Bogota (Robert Perry/PA)
Leon Smith accepts the Great Britain team will face a challenge of conditions in Bogota (Robert Perry/PA)

Great Britain captain Leon Smith is preparing his squad for a very “complicated” Davis Cup Finals qualifying tie in Colombia on clay.

The main challenge – aside from a demanding travel schedule and the 16-hour time difference having flown from Australia – is the fact the matches will be played at an altitude of 2,600 metres and with pressureless balls.

Smith selected the highest ranked team, with British numbers one, two and three – Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper, called up for the first time – all making the trip alongside doubles players Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.

Friday’s opening singles match at the Pueblo Viejo Country Club will see Evans face Nicolas Mejia, with world number 11 Norrie then playing Nicolas Barrientos.

Evans will be in doubles action on Saturday when he partners Skupski against Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, who are two-time grand slam champions.

The reverse singles, featuring Evans and Norrie again, will finish proceedings if needed.

“When the draw came out we knew this was probably the most complicated fixture we could have,” Smith said.

“Colombia is a really strong team anyway, but when you factor in the logistics of coming from Melbourne for most of our players, changing surface, but of course the altitude, it is something that needs adaptation.

“The ball is probably the main thing and that is why we came early, to have seven or eight days preparation which is longer than usual for Davis Cup.”

While Andy Murray missed out on selection for the tie, Draper, 21, had been called up for the first time after his rapid climb from outside the top 250 at the start of last year to rank 40th in the ATP singles standings.

Smith told a press conference following the pre-tie draw: “We have our strongest team and to have all of them wanting to be here, representing their country and be prepared to come early has made a big difference, but we know it is going to be a very difficult challenge.”

Norrie reached the final in Auckland and made the third round at the Australian Open, but will not take the challenge of world number 510 Barrientos lightly.

“We have to realise that we’re playing in difficult conditions,” the British number one said.

“It is pretty complicated coming from Melbourne and having to adapt to the altitude and the ball, but we have given ourselves the best chance.

“I am playing really well at the moment so I’m looking forward to getting going tomorrow.”

Dan Evans
Dan Evans will also play doubles against Colombia (Steve Welsh/PA)

Evans recently voiced his frustration at not being picked for doubles in the defeats by the United States and the Netherlands in Glasgow last September, when Smith instead selected Murray and Salisbury, as Britain failed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

“Opening up the tie is going to be good fun, with a good crowd,” Evans said. “I am looking forward to representing my country again, hopefully putting a point on the board.

“It is difficult conditions, but we get that on the (ATP) Tour as well. It is about getting a win here, it doesn’t matter how, if it is pretty or if it is ugly.”

Despite the unfamiliar conditions, Britain should still be favourites to win the tie, considering all three of their singles players are in the world’s top 40.

Colombia doubles player Farah said: “The pressure is on them, but we are playing home and we have the experience of the altitude, and we have to hold on to that.

“Anything can happen here. This is Davis Cup and nothing is written in stone.”

The winning nations will reach the 16-team Davis Cup Finals group stage in September, where Britain are again in line to be a host country if they progress.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as…
Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg

Editor's Picks

Most Commented