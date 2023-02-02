Hawaii whale dies with fishing nets and plastic bags in stomach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hawaii whale dies with fishing nets and plastic bags in stomach

By Press Association
February 2 2023, 8.06pm
The whale’s stomach contained six hagfish traps, seven types of fishing net, two types of plastic bags, a light protector, fishing line and a float from a net, researchers found (Daniel Dennison/Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)
The whale’s stomach contained six hagfish traps, seven types of fishing net, two types of plastic bags, a light protector, fishing line and a float from a net, researchers found (Daniel Dennison/Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)

A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris, scientists have said, highlighting the threat to wildlife from the millions of tons of plastic that ends up in oceans every year.

The body of the 56ft- (17m) long, 120,000lb (54,431kg) animal was first noticed on a reef off Kauai on Friday. High tide brought it ashore on Saturday.

Kristi West, the director of the University of Hawaii’s Health and Stranding Lab, said there were enough foreign objects in the opening of the whale’s intestinal tract to block food.

“The presence of undigested fish and squid lends further evidence of a blockage,” she said in a news release from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The whale’s stomach contained six hagfish traps, seven types of fishing net, two types of plastic bags, a light protector, fishing line and a float from a net.

Researchers also found squid beaks, fish skeleton and remains of other prey in the whale’s stomach.

Hawaii Dead Whale Plastic
The body of the 56ft-long animal was first noticed on a reef off Kauai on Friday (Daniel Dennison/Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)

It is the first known case of a sperm whale in Hawaii waters ingesting discarded fishing gear, Dr West said.

The whale’s stomach was so large Dr West’s team was not able to examine it completely. They suspect there was more material they were not able to recover.

Researchers found nothing wrong with other organs they examined. They collected samples to screen for disease and conduct other follow-up tests.

Sperm whales travel across thousands of miles in the ocean so it is not clear where the debris came from.

Scientists say that more than 35 million tons (31.9 million metric tons) of plastic pollution is produced around Earth each year and about a quarter of that ends up around the water.

Marine debris harms numerous species.

Seabirds can ingest as much as 8% of their body weight in plastic.

Endangered Hawaiian monk seals and green sea turtles can get caught in plastic nets and die. Sharks and other apex predators eat smaller fish that feed on microplastic, which can then endanger their own health.

In addition to eating plastics, large whales are harmed when they become entangled in fishing gear or other ropes in the ocean. The drag from debris can force whales to use more energy to swim and make it harder for them to eat, causing starvation.

On Tuesday, marine mammal responders freed a humpback whale that was caught in rope, a bundle of gear and two buoys off the Big Island.

Sperm whales are an endangered species found in deep oceans across the world.

A 2021 report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimated there were about 4,500 sperm whales in the waters around the Hawaiian Islands, from the Big Island in the south to Kure Atoll in the north.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as…
Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg

Editor's Picks

Most Commented