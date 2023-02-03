Digital tools to use climate data to better predict infectious disease outbreaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Digital tools to use climate data to better predict infectious disease outbreaks

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 12.03am
Digital tools will use climate data to better predict infectious disease outbreaks (David Davies/PA)
Digital tools will use climate data to better predict infectious disease outbreaks (David Davies/PA)

New digital tools will use climate data to better predict and prepare for infectious diseases outbreaks.

Wellcome is supporting global research to address these urgent health threats, with funding for 24 research teams in 12 countries around the world.

Researchers will develop digital tools to model the relationship between climate change and infectious disease.

The £22.7 million funding will allow these projects to analyse where and when deadly disease outbreaks are likely to occur, helping policy-makers to plan ahead.

It will also allow them to prepare healthcare systems and respond rapidly with targeted and efficient public health measures, saving more lives.

Felipe Colon, technology lead at Wellcome, a charitable foundation focused on health research, said: “The connection between climate change and the spread of infectious disease is often overlooked, or not made at all.

“This has resulted in a critical shortage of tools that model the relationship between climate change and disease outbreaks, and those that do exist are often complex and not accessible for local health officials and policy-makers.

“Without these, decision-makers are in danger of finding themselves unprepared, leaving communities unprotected in the face of increasing disease outbreaks, risking the lives of millions.”

Professor Rachel Lowe, from the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre, and lead researcher on the IDExtremes project, said: “Infectious disease prediction doesn’t currently take into account the sizeable impact of climate change and climate variability on their transmission risk.

“In order to accurately and effectively predict and protect against infectious diseases, climate and infectious disease data must be combined.”

She added: “Users will be able to input both observed and forecast climate data, such as drought and flood indicators, and measure their interaction with the urban landscape and socio-economic conditions.

“We will ensure these tools are easy to use and sustainable, even in low-resource or limited IT capacity settings for local agencies, and can be integrated into existing platforms.”

While the projects will be focused in specific geographic areas, the findings of these systems and tools should be transferable across the world.

A number of the projects will be carried out by UK institutions including the University of Warwick which will work on a software looking at the impact of climate variability on infectious disease epidemic risks.

The University of Liverpool will work on CLIMSEDIS, the Climate Sensitive Disease forecasting tool, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine will work on HydroVec, a digital surveillance platform for areas under threat of extreme hydro-meteorological events.

Meanwhile the University of Oxford will work on an integrated digital system for dengue outbreak prediction and monitoring.

Researchers at the University of Leicester will develop an online app which draws upon health and environmental data to make predictions of zoonotic and vector-borne diseases in policy-relevant ways.

Plymouth Marine Laboratory (DART) will lead a project looking at water-associated infectious diseases in India.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
2
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
3
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
4
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal
5
Former Strathallan School pupil Robbie MacIsaac has designed a blowpipe to stop moisture getting into bagpipes.
Dragons’ Den: Did ex-Perthshire pupil’s bagpipe invention blow investors away?
6
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
7
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
8
Prosecution case finishes in Troon Avenue murder trial
9
North Muirton Primary School.
Woman charged after lollipop man knocked down outside Perth school
10
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance

More from The Courier

Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Richard Smernicki (left) who runs the music business course at Perth UHI with SMIA's chief executive officer Ronnie Gurr. Image: Richard Smernicki
Perth UHI music industry partnership will help make music students career-ready
Kirkcaldy brothers Leon and Leyton McLean have been given Courier Gold Stars for their fundraising for charity LoveOliver. Image: Steven Brown/ DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy brothers get Courier Gold Stars for raising funds for cancer charity
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about…
Josimar in action against the Republic of Ireland in 1987 during Brazil's European tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Josimar to Dundee United: How Jim McLean almost pulled off 'most outrageous transfer' in…
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
Statue of Jack Vettriano's The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer
Melker Hallberg. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg
Natalie Erskine got her hands on a Forfar bridie in tonight's episode of Eat The Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Bridies and potato vodka: The best of Forfar's food and drink star on BBC…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented