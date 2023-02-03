NHS launches cancer bus tour to drive up awareness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS launches cancer bus tour to drive up awareness

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 12.03am Updated: February 3 2023, 2.48am
The NHS Bus-ting Cancer Tour bus (James Speakman/PA)
A special bus tour, whose route includes five areas across the country where early diagnosis rates for cancer are among the lowest, is being launched by the NHS.

From Monday to Friday next week, the blue bus will carry teams of NHS staff and Cancer Research UK nurses who will give expert advice to passersby about common cancer signs and symptoms.

The experts, including TV presenter and NHS Dr Dawn Harper at certain points, will also be able to chat about the importance of earlier diagnosis and where people can go for support or further advice.

The first stop will be Blackburn, in Lancashire, before it moves on to Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, Barnsley in South Yorkshire and Leicester and London on February 10.

Dr Harper  said: “We know that cancers are more likely to be treated successfully if caught at an early stage and that’s why the NHS Bus-ting Cancer Tour is so important to spread the word far and wide and encourage people with potential signs of cancer to come forward.

“Body vigilance is absolutely crucial – if something in your body doesn’t feel right, contact your GP practice. The NHS is here and wants to see you.”

Cancer survivor Brian Henderson, 66, the father of England and Liverpool footballer Jordan Henderson, is among those who are supporting the awareness drive.

Mr Henderson, who was treated by Sunderland Royal Hospital in 2014 after the disease was found in his tongue, throat and lymph glands, said: “After having cancer twice, I know how important it is to be body vigilant and look out for any changes that could be cancer.

“I am incredibly passionate about encouraging others to not let the thought of cancer play on their minds – it is always better to test, find out and get the treatment you might need.

NHS Bus-ting Cancer Tour bus
The first stop will be Blackburn, in Lancashire (James Speakman/PA)

“The NHS were brilliant and saved my life – no matter what the outcome they will be there for you, but catching cancer early is so important to ensure the best possible outcome.

“I am so happy to still be here to watch my son succeed in his career and live my life to the fullest and am incredibly thankful to the NHS.”

Mr Henderson and his football-star son have also raised £85,000 to fund a machine to help with cancer diagnoses.

The bus tour follows awareness campaigns which have seen more people  receive potentially lifesaving NHS cancer checks, with more than 2.8 million people seen last year.

This is  up from 2.35 million in the same period before the pandemic, in 2018/2019.

NHS England said this had a direct impact on the number of people diagnosed with cancer – with more than 320,000 people receiving treatment for cancer in the year to October 2022.

This was the highest number on record, and up by more than 8,000 in the same period pre-pandemic.

The words “‘65 out of 78 passengers on this bus would survive cancer if caught at the earliest stage” will appear on the side of the bus, from Stagecoach, which is backing the campaign.

The figure is based on cancer stage 1 five-year survival statistics.

Professor Peter Johnson, national clinical director for cancer, said: “This bus tour is another example of how we are going further in our ambition to diagnose more cancers at an earlier stage than ever before, by engaging directly with people in their own communities as they are going about their daily routines.

NHS Bus-ting Cancer Tour bus
The blue bus will carry teams of NHS staff and Cancer Research UK nurses (James Speakman/PA)

“Trained staff will be on hand to discuss any concerns people may have about cancer symptoms and to inform them on what to look out for. ”

Cancer Research UK’s chief executive  Michelle Mitchell said: “With the number of people in the UK diagnosed with cancer set to rise by a third by 2040, awareness campaigns such as this, and the commitment to invest in community diagnostics centres, are important to help ensure more cancers are diagnosed at their earliest stage, when people are more likely to survive their disease.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “More people are surviving cancer than ever before, but we are keen to catch more cancers early as that is the best way to improve patient outcomes.

“We’re prioritising early diagnosis and have opened 92 community diagnostic centres that have delivered over 2.8 million tests, scans and checks including to detect cancer.

“It is important that patients do not ignore symptoms in the belief they will simply go away and instead look at information on the NHS website and see their GP if they have symptoms.”

