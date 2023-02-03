Funeral home finds person inside body bag still alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Funeral home finds person inside body bag still alive

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 2.42am
A US care home in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, has been fined 10,000 dollars (£8,185) after a funeral home discovered a woman sent to it in a body bag was still alive (Alamy/PA)
A US care home in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, has been fined 10,000 dollars (£8,185) after a funeral home discovered a woman sent to it in a body bag was still alive.

The Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals said in a report filed on Wednesday that the 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Centre in Urbandale on January 3.

The woman, whose name has not been released, had early onset dementia, anxiety and depression and had been in hospice care since December 28.

She was placed in a zipped body bag and taken to the Ankeny Funeral Home & Crematory, where workers found that she was breathing and called 911, the report said.

Autopsy table at a morgue - stock photo
Workers at the funeral home discovered the 66-year-old was still breathing (Alamy/PA)

She was taken to Mercy West Lakes Hospital, where she was breathing but unresponsive.

The woman was ultimately returned to hospice care, where she died on January 5 with her family by her side, according to the report.

A Glen Oaks staff member who had worked a 12-hour shift and was on the team caring for the woman told investigators she first reported to a nurse practitioner early on January 3 that the woman was not breathing and had no pulse.

The nurse practitioner who had cared for the woman throughout the night also was unable to find a pulse and said the woman was not breathing.

She continued to assess the woman for about five minutes before determining the woman had died.

Care home staff help elderly people move about the care home
Funeral home staff told investigators the woman was not breathing and had no pulse (Alamy/PA)

The woman was declared dead about 6.30am local time, roughly 90 minutes after the staff member’s first report.

A funeral home employee and a second nurse practitioner who put the woman into the body bag and the funeral home’s vehicle about an hour later also found no signs of life, according to the report.

The department of inspections and appeals found the care centre “failed to provide adequate direction to ensure appropriate cares and services were provided” before the woman was declared dead.

Lisa Eastman, executive director of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Centre, said in a statement that the centre cares deeply about its residents and remains committed to supporting end-of-life care.

Close up of woman in white coat helping woman in wheelchair in medical setting
The same care home was previously fined for not ensuring workers had undergone the appropriate training to work with people suffering from Alzheimer’s (Alamy/PA)

“All of our employees are given regular training in how best to support end-of-life care and the death transition for our residents,” Ms Eastman said.

The Ankeny police department is not pursuing criminal charges, spokesperson sergeant Corey Schneden told The Des Moines Register.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch reported in February 2022 that Glen Oaks had been fined 500 dollars (£409) for failing to perform the required background checks on employees.

It found five workers had not received the required training to work in a memory-care facility.

