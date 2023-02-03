Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting former girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting former girlfriend

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 5.17am Updated: February 3 2023, 6.46am
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios arrives on crutches at the ACT Magistrates Court in Canberra (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Australia.

A magistrate in the tennis star’s home town of Canberra did not record a conviction against the 27-year-old, describing the common assault as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration” but said it was not premeditated.

Magistrate Jane Campbell also dismissed the offence on the basis that it was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault.

A psychologist told the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates Court that Kyrgios had suffered severe depression, suicidal ideation and insomnia in the past but his mental health had improved.

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up had pushed his former girlfriend to the ground during an argument in January 2021.

On Friday, Kyrgios’ psychologist, Sam Borenstein, said in a written report and testimony by phone the tennis star had suffered major depressive episodes in the past and had used alcohol and drugs to cope.

His mental health had led to impulsive and reckless behaviour. Mr Borenstein added that the 27-year-old’s recent knee injury had resulted in mild to moderate symptoms of depression, but his mental health was improving.

Lawyers for Kyrgios had previously sought to have the assault charge stemming from events two years ago dismissed on mental health grounds but the application was unsuccessful.

In February last year, Kyrgios opened up about his performance at the 2019 Australian Open, saying what appeared to be a positive time in his life had been “one of my darkest periods”.

“I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, drugs, pushed away family and friends,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I felt as if I couldn’t talk or trust anyone. This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and simply just push myself little by little to be positive.”

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios reacts as he announces his withdrawal from the Australian Open with a knee injury at a press conference in Melbourne, Australia on January 16, 2023
Nick Kyrgios reacts as he announces his withdrawal from the Australian Open with a knee injury at a press conference in Melbourne on January 16, 2023 (Mark Baker/AP)

Kyrgios made further references to his mental health struggles during his runs to the final at Wimbledon and the quarter-finals at the US Open.

After ending Daniil Medvedev’s US Open title defence in September last year to reach the quarter-finals, Kyrgios expressed pride at lifting himself out of “some really tough situations, mentally” and “some really scary places” off the court.

Kyrgios had a career setback last month when he withdrew from the Australian Open because of an injured left knee that required arthroscopic surgery.

