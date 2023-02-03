Openreach’s fibre broadband discounts do not raise competition concerns – Ofcom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Openreach’s fibre broadband discounts do not raise competition concerns – Ofcom

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 8.15am Updated: February 3 2023, 10.45am
Openreach’s plan to offer discounted rates on its fibre broadband products does not raise competition concerns, regulator Ofcom has provisionally said (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Openreach's plan to offer discounted rates on its fibre broadband products does not raise competition concerns, regulator Ofcom has provisionally said (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Openreach’s plan to offer discounted rates on its fibre broadband products does not raise competition concerns, regulator Ofcom has provisionally said.

The broadband infrastructure firm announced plans last month to offer lower wholesale prices to other internet providers for access to its fibre network, as part of its Equinox 2 scheme.

But network rivals raised competition concerns and argued that Openreach, which is part of telecoms giant BT Group, was using its dominant market position to price out smaller infrastructure companies.

The boss of Virgin Media, Lutz Schuler, said in December it was “vital” the proposals were “thoroughly scrutinised” by Ofcom.

Ofcom was notified of the proposals and “carefully assessed” the offer – considering the interests of consumers, and the impact on competitors and other broadband providers.

But the telecoms regulator said on Friday that it does not think it should intervene to prevent Openreach from introducing Equinox 2, as it does not consider the proposals to be anti-competitive.

An Ofcom spokesman said: “Our overriding objective is to bring faster, better broadband to people across the UK – promoting competition and investment in high-speed networks, and making sure there’s a level playing field for all companies.

“With this in mind, we’ve assessed Openreach’s proposed new pricing plans and, based on the evidence available to us so far, we don’t consider them to be anti-competitive.

“We’ve set out our provisional reasons for this and are now seeking views from all interested parties, which we’ll take into account before making a final decision.”

The regulator is inviting responses to its consultation by March 4, before deciding how to proceed.

It is aware of the concerns that Openreach lowering full-fibre prices could “act as a barrier to competitors’ entry and expansion in the market”, Ofcom stressed.

It is therefore gathering evidence to decide whether the issue should be investigated in more detail.

Mark Shurmer, managing director of regulatory affairs at Openreach, said: “We share Ofcom’s initial view that our new full fibre offer isn’t anti-competitive.

“Our customers wanted sharper pricing to help them upgrade their customers to faster, more reliable broadband connections, so this is good news for UK consumers and businesses.

“It also supports our continued multibillion pound investment to upgrade the UK’s broadband infrastructure.”

Openreach is due to roll out its new pricing offer for full-fibre broadband from April 1.

