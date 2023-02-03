Gabriel Martinelli commits future to Premier League leaders Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gabriel Martinelli commits future to Premier League leaders Arsenal

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 9.11am Updated: February 3 2023, 9.31am
Gabriel Martinelli is staying at Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gabriel Martinelli is staying at Arsenal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new contract at Arsenal, the Premier League leaders have announced.

The Brazil international has scored seven goals in the league this season as the Gunners sit top of the table.

The PA news agency understands Martinelli’s new deal will run until 2027 with the club holding an option to extend the agreement by an additional 12 months.

Martinelli said in a club video: “I was born a long, long way from north London but as soon as I got here, our supporters made me feel like one of them.

“It didn’t take me long to realise this place is about more than football. It’s about us, our heritage, our togetherness and our community spirit that you have to experience to understand.

“Day by day we make new memories together and feel the pride that comes from being a Gunner.

“I feel it every day. I feel it on the pitch. I feel it walking down the streets when someone stops me to say, ‘you were class this weekend, mate’.

“So, thank you Gunners, for making me feel at home. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta added on the club’s official website. “We’re delighted Gabi has signed a new long-term contract.

“Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he’s the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values.

“Gabi is still very young, so we know there’s still much more to come from him and it’s great that we’ll be on this journey together.

“We’re now excited to continue to develop his huge talent and look forward to seeing him perform with Arsenal in the years to come.”

Arsenal signed Martinelli from the lower tiers of Brazilian football in 2019, joining from Ituano for £6million.

He has gone on to make 111 appearances across all competitions, scoring 25 goals and winning the FA Cup in 2020.

