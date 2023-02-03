Man caught in Windsor Castle grounds with crossbow admits trying to harm Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man caught in Windsor Castle grounds with crossbow admits trying to harm Queen

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 11.01am Updated: February 3 2023, 11.53am
Jaswant Singh Chail (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Jaswant Singh Chail (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A man has admitted trying to harm the Queen after being caught in the grounds of Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges, including an offence under the Treason Act, during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday.

The most serious charge under Section Two of the Treason Act said that “on December 25 2021 at Windsor Castle, near to the person of the Queen, you did wilfully produce or have a loaded crossbow with intent to use the same to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, or to alarm her Majesty”.

He was also charged with making a threat to kill the Queen and having a loaded crossbow, an offensive weapon, in a public place.

The Queen
Jaswant Singh Chail has admitted trying to harm the Queen (PA)

The defendant had been detained on Christmas Day, 2021 close to the Queen’s private residence, where she was at the time.

Chail, who was unemployed at the time but previously worked for a branch of the Co-op supermarket, was spotted in the grounds of Windsor Castle at about 8.10am.

It is understood he had scaled the perimeter of the grounds with a nylon rope ladder some two hours before.

He was wearing a hood and mask and was carrying a crossbow loaded with a bolt, with the safety catch off and ready to fire.

He told a police protection officer “I am here to kill the Queen”, before he was handcuffed and arrested.

Jaswant Singh Chail court case
A mask which Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, was wearing when arrested (CPS/PA)

Detectives trawled through CCTV and established that Chail had travelled to Windsor on December 23, 2021.

The investigation uncovered evidence of his planning and that he had been motivated by ill-feeling towards the British Empire.

Prosecutors allege he sought revenge against the establishment for the treatment of Indians, and had sent a video to about 20 people claiming he was going to attempt to assassinate the Queen.

The video was recorded four days earlier and sent to Chail’s contacts list about 10 minutes before his arrest.

Chail, who was charged on August 2 last year, had previously applied to join the Ministry of Defence Police and the Grenadier Guards, in a bid to get close to the royal family.

Windsor Castle
Jaswant Singh Chail was caught in the grounds of Windsor Castle (PA)

The Supersonic X-Bow weapon he was carrying had the potential to cause “serious or fatal injuries”, according to the prosecution.

Chail, from Southampton, Hampshire, entered his guilty pleas before senior judge Mr Justice Jeremy Baker by video link from Broadmoor hospital.

The defendant, who wore a black jacket with fake fur collars, spoke only to confirm his name and to plead guilty to the charges against him.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC had asked for the defendant to enter pleas after a psychiatric report found he was fit to stand trial.

She suggested a mental health disposal in the case may not be needed as Chail’s condition had improved with treatment at Broadmoor where he had been since February last year.

Mr Justice Baker ordered Chail’s treating doctor to compile a report on his “diagnosis, prognosis and if necessary disposal” by the end of February with a further report by another psychiatrist dealing with how dangerous Chail is.

The senior judge fixed a sentencing date at the Old Bailey for March 31.

The judge also lifted a court restriction in the case allowing details to be reported.

Jaswant Singh Chail court case
The crossbow which Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, was carrying when arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle (CPS/PA)

Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Chail entered the protected areas within Windsor Castle after making threats to kill Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Thankfully police officers intervened and nobody was hurt.

“This was a serious incident, but fortunately a rare one. We are grateful to all those who were involved in the investigation.”

Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This was an extremely serious incident, but one which the patrolling officers who apprehended Chail managed with great composure and professionalism.

“They showed tremendous bravery to confront a masked man who was armed with a loaded crossbow, and then detain him without anyone coming to harm.

“Our Royalty and Specialist Protection Command works with the Royal Household and local police forces at various Royal Residences across the country to ensure those living, working or visiting are kept safe.”

The CPS confirmed the late Queen and other members of the Royal Family had been at Windsor Castle when Chail was intercepted and ordered to drop the weapon.

Based on subsequent tests, the bow was found to be comparable to a powerful air rifle with the potential to cause serious or fatal injury.

Crossbow bolts, a metal file and other items were later found in a hotel room where Chail had stayed the previous night, the CPS said.

The allegations against Chail were not being treated as a terrorism offence but had been dealt with by the Counter-Terrorism Division.

In 1981, Marcus Sarjeant was jailed for five years after pleading guilty under the 1842 Treason Act, which makes it an offence to assault the Queen, or have a firearm or offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her or to cause a breach of peace.

He had fired blank shots at the Queen while she was riding down The Mall in London during the Trooping the Colour parade in 1981.

The last person to be convicted under the separate and more serious 1351 Treason Act was William Joyce, also known as Lord Haw-Haw, who collaborated with Germany during the Second World War.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
2
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
3
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
4
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
6
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
7
Andrew Innes changed his story about the killing, the trial heard.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told
8
Fife killer Jamie Wishart is back in prison.
‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital
9
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass
10
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street

More from The Courier

Heidi Talbot. Image: Heidi Talbot
'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer…
North Atlantic right whale. Image Dr Phil Bouchet
Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind…
Jason West is the general manager of the newly formed Tayport Breakers. Image: John Linton Photography
Tayport man scores home run with Tayside and Fife club ambitions as Dundee-born US…
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
Taypark House serve mouth-wateringly good food by their award winning chef like this deep fried cod from their latest menu. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date…
A hovercraft leaves Kirkcaldy during the 2007 trial. Image: George McLuskie
Could Fife Council's bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?
Iain Thom (right) alongside Vicky Wilson and Lewis Banks from Hays Travel Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel
From l- r, Joel Grant (Travel Consultant), Leanne Barnett (winner) and Chloe Dailly (Assistant Manager)
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel
Jonney Gardner and Malin Tangnaes at thir Harbour Bar in Gourdon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns publican Jonney's pop-up…
Jason Segel in Shrinking. Image: PA Photo/Courtesy of Apple.
TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings

Editor's Picks

Most Commented