World’s oldest dog ever, 30-year-old Bobi, crowned by Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records has announced that the record for the world’s oldest dog has officially been broken just weeks after another pooch was crowned.

Bobi, a Rafeiro do Alentejo, was born in the village of Conqueiros, Portugal, on May 11 1992, making him the oldest dog on the planet at 30 years and 266 days old as of February 1 2023.

A picture of Bobi in 1999 (Guinness World Records)

Described as a calm and sociable pet who enjoys relaxing by the fireplace on particularly cold days, Bobi snatches the title four weeks after 23-year-old Spike of Ohio, the United States, was announced as the world’s oldest dog.

Bobi has also broken the record for being the oldest dog ever, beating out an Australian cattle dog called Bluey, who lived 29 years and five months before his death in 1939.

Bobi’s owner, Leonel Costa, said the honour is ‘an immense joy’ (Guinness World Records)

The dog’s owner, Leonel Costa, said: “Bobi has been a warrior for all these years, only he knows how he’s been holding on – it must not be easy because the average dog’s life span is not that high.

“If he spoke only he could explain this success.”

Mr Costa said Bobi is a “one of a kind” and had just one health scare in 2018, but now lives a normal life, despite some eyesight and old-age-related issues.

Bobi enjoys a good rest after meals, as well as relaxing by the fireplace on particularly cold days (Guinness World Records)

He said Bobi’s honour is “an immense joy”.

In 1992 Bobi was registered with Serviço Medico-Veterinario do Municipio de Leiria (the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria), which has confirmed his birth date.

Bobi’s age has also been verified by SIAC, a pet database authorised by the Portuguese government and managed by the Sindicato Nacional dos Medicos Veterinarios (the National Union of Veterinarians).