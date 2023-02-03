Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 3.39pm Updated: February 3 2023, 4.51pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, US officials said.

The abrupt decision came despite China’s claim that the balloon was a weather research satellite that had blown off course.

The US has described it as a surveillance satellite.

The decision came just hours before Mr Blinken had been due to depart Washington for Beijing and marked a new blow to already strained US-Chinese relations.

United States China
A high-altitude balloon floats over Billings, Montana (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

US president Joe Biden declined to comment when questioned at an economic event.

Two 2024 re-election challengers, former president Donald Trump, and Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, said the US should immediately shoot down the balloon.

Discovery of the balloon was announced by Pentagon officials who said one of the places it was spotted was over the state of Montana, which is home to one of America’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

A senior defence official said the US prepared fighter jets, including F-22s, to shoot down the balloon if ordered.

The Pentagon ultimately recommended against it, noting that even as the balloon was over a sparsely populated area of Montana, its size would create a debris field large enough that it could have put people at risk.

The official said the balloon was headed over the Montana missile fields, but the US has assessed that it had only “limited” value in terms of providing intelligence China could not obtain by other technologies, such as spy satellites.

Mr Blinken had been prepared as late as Thursday to travel to Beijing this weekend but the administration had begun to reconsider the trip following the discovery of the balloon on Wednesday, even before its presence was made public, an official said.

The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the administration had “noted” China’s expression of regret.

The senior defence official did not address whether the US accepted that it may have been a weather balloon instead of a surveillance one, as US officials had previously described it.

But, he said, the seriousness of the violation of US airspace, sovereignty and international law was such that Mr Blinken’s trip could not go forward as planned.

The official called the presence of the balloon “unacceptable” and said that message had been delivered by Mr Blinken to Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi on Friday.

However, the official also said that Mr Blinken had told the Chinese he would be prepared to travel to China “at the earliest opportunity when conditions allow”.

Mr Blinken’s long-anticipated meetings with senior Chinese officials had been seen in both countries as a way to find some areas of common ground at a time of major disagreements over Taiwan, human rights, China’s claims in the South China Sea, North Korea, Russia’s war in Ukraine, trade policy and climate change.

Although the trip, which was agreed to in November by Mr Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in Indonesia, had not been formally announced, officials in both Beijing and Washington had been talking in recent days about Mr Blinken’s imminent arrival.

The meetings were to begin on Sunday and go through to Monday.

In a relatively conciliatory statement, the Chinese foreign ministry said late on Friday that the balloon was a civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research.

The ministry said the airship has limited “self-steering” capabilities and “deviated far from its planned course” because of winds.

“The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure,” the statement said, citing a legal term used to refer to events beyond one’s control.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
6
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive…
7
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
4
8
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
9
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
10
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

More from The Courier

The new development at the junction of Buttars Loan and South Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Machinery damaged after intruders enter Dundee building site
Dr Stuart Waiting of Scottish Union of Education speaking at a hustings.
How gender identity is taught in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign…
Chalk symbols for male, female and transgender on a blackboard.
How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils
Joe Chalmers has extended his deal at East End Park by two years. Image: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to 'getting out of bed and coming in'…
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)
Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea
Courier / Telegraph News - Dundee - CR0023897 - Scott Milne / Lindsay Hamilton story; first Belfast flight leaving from Dundee Airport. Picture shows; the Loganair aircraft prior to taking off for Belfast, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 18th Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.
New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss
Vape litter collected off the streets by Laura Young, Dundonian climate activist and influencer. Image: Laura Young
Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes

Editor's Picks

Most Commented