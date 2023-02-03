Hormone injection could treat low sex drive in women and men – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hormone injection could treat low sex drive in women and men – study

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 4.01pm
A hormone injection could treat low sex drive in women and men, a study found (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A hormone injection could treat low sex drive in women and men, a study found (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A hormone injection could be the answer for women and men who are experiencing a loss of sex drive, a new study has suggested.

The research indicates kisspeptin could be used to treat people distressed by their low libido.

Two new studies found the hormone boosted sexual responses in women and men with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

The condition is characterised by low sexual desire that is distressing to the individual.

It is thought to affect up to 10% of women and 8% of men across the world, and can have devastating psychological and social impacts.

Kisspeptin is a naturally-occurring hormone that stimulates the release of other reproductive hormones inside the body.

A 44-year-old man, called Peter (not his real name), got involved in the trial because of previous problems with his sexual appetite and performance.

He said: “The issue had always been detrimental to sustaining relationships. I would often make excuses as to why my sexual appetite was low.

“For example, I would blame stress at work or tiredness as a reason instead of being honest. I had tried other performance-supporting medication like Viagra.

“However, this proved ineffective as the issue was simply one of low desire. It was highly embarrassing and not something I felt able to talk to my previous partners about. I feared they would confuse it with lack of attraction to them.

“I was keen to learn whether there was a solution to my problem and learn more about my condition.”

Peter added: “I received the kisspeptin infusion in June 2021 and I noticed a difference in terms of my sexual desire.

“The week I had the kisspeptin infusion we conceived our son, who was born in March 2022. I had the best possible outcome as a result of the trial.

“I also learnt a lot more about myself and my condition. I am really pleased to have contributed to this trial, which has been life-changing for me.”

The Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust team have previously shown in men with intact sexual desire that the hormone can enhance responses to sexual stimuli.

It can also boost attraction, independent of other reproductive hormones like testosterone.

For the new study, they looked at the effects in women and men with a low sex drive.

The researchers found kisspeptin improved sexual brain processing in both women and men, resulting in positive effects on sexual behaviour compared to placebo.

They say these are the first clinical studies to explore the ability of the hormone to boost the sexual parts of the brain in women and men distressed by their low sexual desire.

Dr Alexander Comninos, from the department of metabolism, digestion and reproduction at Imperial College London, said: “Low sexual desire can be distressing and so result in HSDD.

“This can have a major detrimental impact on relationships, mental health and fertility.

“Even though it is relatively common, treatment options in women are limited, carry significant side effects and in some cases can be harmful to even try. And, unfortunately, these treatments have limited effectiveness.

“In men there are currently no licensed treatments and none on the horizon.

“Therefore, there is a real unmet need to find new, safer and more effective therapies for this distressing condition for both women and men seeking treatment.

“Our two studies provide proof-of-concept for the development of kisspeptin treatments, as we provide the first evidence that kisspeptin is a potentially safe and effective therapy for both women and men with distressing low sexual desire.”

According to the research, kisspeptin can also have positive effects not only in the brain but also in the penis by increasing rigidity.

The hormone was well-tolerated by both women and men with no side effects reported, something that is crucial when it comes to developing drugs.

Researchers are next planning to test the hormone in sexual problems that are psychological in origin, such as unexplained low libido.

The two studies involved 32 pre-menopausal women and 32 men with HSDD.

In both trials, patient brains were scanned and blood and tests were conducted.

The second trial involved 32 heterosexual men with HSDD (aged 21-52 years) and measured penile rigidity, between January and September 2021.

The findings, published in Jama Network Open, indicate that kisspeptin significantly boosted brain activity in key structures of the sexual brain network while also increasing penile rigidity by up to 56%.

The hormone also had greater effects in key brain regions in men more distressed with their low sexual desire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
6
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive…
7
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
4
8
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
9
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
10
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

More from The Courier

Dr Stuart Waiting of Scottish Union of Education speaking at a hustings.
How gender identity is taught in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign…
Chalk symbols for male, female and transgender on a blackboard.
How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils
Joe Chalmers has extended his deal at East End Park by two years. Image: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to 'getting out of bed and coming in'…
A hormone injection could treat low sex drive in women and men, a study found (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea
Courier / Telegraph News - Dundee - CR0023897 - Scott Milne / Lindsay Hamilton story; first Belfast flight leaving from Dundee Airport. Picture shows; the Loganair aircraft prior to taking off for Belfast, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 18th Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.
New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss
Vape litter collected off the streets by Laura Young, Dundonian climate activist and influencer. Image: Laura Young
Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes
John Frederiksen spent just four months at Raith Rovers. Images: Raith TV and SNS.
The cult of John Frederiksen: How 6'8" striker made HUGE impression despite short stint…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented