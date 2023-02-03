Buxton man in court on explosives charge By Press Association February 3 2023, 4.25pm Court sketch of David Bodill (Elizabeth Cook/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of having an explosive substance. David Bodill, 28, of Buxton, Derbyshire, is charged with an offence contrary to the Explosive Substances Act 1883. It is alleged that on March 2 2020 he knowingly had an explosive substance in circumstances giving rise to the suspicion he did not have it for a lawful reason. The substance was detailed on the charge as potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, sulphur, carbon, charcoal, hydrochloride bleach and acetone. On Friday, Bodill appeared via video link for a preliminary hearing before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker. The judge said the case would be transferred to Manchester Crown Court. A plea hearing will take place on June 16 and a provisional two-week trial from August 7. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage 2 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 3 Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam 4 Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery 5 Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived 6 EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive… 7 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 4 8 New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay 9 James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over… 10 Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes More from The Courier How gender identity is taught in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign… How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to 'getting out of bed and coming in'… Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester… Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7 New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss Dundee councillors seek agreement to support ban on disposable vapes The cult of John Frederiksen: How 6'8" striker made HUGE impression despite short stint… Editor's Picks James McPake details key role of ‘leader’ Joe Chalmers as Dunfermline star pens contract extension Willie Stewart: Caddie who worked with stars at St Andrews Old Course dies Comfort Food Friday: A mushroom and green bean stir-fry recipe to stir the senses New owner for Spar convenience store in Edzell EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive that can win over Dundee United fans Catherine, 10, stunned to receive a rare gold Blue Peter badge for her charity work ‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital EVE MUIRHEAD: Canadian national curling championships are as big as ever but Scottish event has diminished in recent years Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage Gary Bowyer says January transfer window was toughest of his career as Dundee boss talks new signings, healthy competition and Hamilton Accies Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 3 JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester beyond containment 4 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 5 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 6 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 7 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 8 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 9 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 10 Nando's given green light to open first Perth restaurant