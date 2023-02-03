Police believe missing woman Nicola Bulley fell into river while walking her dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police believe missing woman Nicola Bulley fell into river while walking her dog

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 4.47pm Updated: February 3 2023, 5.26pm
Police officers on the River Wyre (PA)
Police officers on the River Wyre (PA)

“Tragic” missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley fell into a river while walking her dog, police believe.

Ms Bulley, 45, might have been trying to deal with an “issue” with her springer spaniel Willow, causing her to go to the edge of the River Wyre and into the water, the officer in charge of the missing person investigation said.

Ms Bulley’s heartbroken family and friends had made desperate pleas for information during the week-long hunt after she vanished.

Minutes before, she had dropped her daughters – aged six and nine – at the local school in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, last Friday morning.

The mortgage adviser, from nearby Inskip, then went for her normal walk along the River Wyre, letting Willow loose.

But in a 10-minute window between her last being seen and from police tracing telephony records of her mobile phone not leaving the bench it was placed on overlooking the river, at 9.20am, officers believe she may have fallen into the river.

Ms Riley said: “Our main working hypothesis is that Nicola has suddenly fallen into the river, that there’s no third party or criminal involvement, and that this is not suspicious but a tragic case of a missing person.

“This is particularly important because speculation otherwise can be really distressing for the family and for Nicola’s children.”

Nicola Bulley missing
Nicola Bulley (Family handout)

She said an “issue” with Ms Bulley’s dog may have caused her to place her phone on the bench and go to assist Willow.

Ms Riley continued: “I don’t wish to speculate, in that we don’t know, but it is possible as the dog was loose and off the lead.

“There may have been an issue with the dog that led her to the water’s edge, she puts her phone down to go and deal with the dog momentarily, and Nicola may have fallen in.

“We assume the dog didn’t get into the river, but we don’t know why Nicola may have if she did.”

The officer said a massive amount of police resources had been used to search the surface and under the water of the river and surrounding farmland – including divers, drones and helicopters.

And after tracing local CCTV, dashcam and doorbell camera footage, police are confident Ms Bulley did not leave the area near the river.

Ms Bulley’s neighbours, friends and local community had carried out searches of the area and appealed for information on possible sightings that would bring a “glimmer of hope.”

Nicola Bulley missing
Lancashire Police Superintendent Sally Riley (Danny Lawson/PA)

The disappearance caused huge public interest and desperate pleas for information by the family.

Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, had said, “people don’t just vanish into thin air”, and her tearful father Ernie Bulley said Nicola’s young daughters still believed it is “only a matter of time” before their mother comes home.

Friends of the family said Ms Bulley’s daughters had been asking: “Where’s Mummy? How is Mummy?”

Earlier on Friday, her partner Paul Ansell, 44, said he would “never lose hope” of finding her.

Police vowed to continue the search for Ms Bulley, to “bring her home”.

They have urged the public to look out along the river for the items of clothing that Ms Bulley was last seen wearing, including an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat, tight-fitting black jeans, long green walking socks, ankle-length green Next wellies, a necklace and a pale blue Fitbit.

