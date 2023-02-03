Detective did not understand database records on Keyham gunman, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Detective did not understand database records on Keyham gunman, inquest hears

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 5.09pm
Floral tributes left in Keyham in Plymouth, Devon, for Stephen Washington, after five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening. Picture date: Monday August 16, 2021.
Floral tributes left in Keyham in Plymouth, Devon, for Stephen Washington, after five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening. Picture date: Monday August 16, 2021.

The detective who investigated the assault of an innocent 16-year-old boy by Jake Davison did not know he had a legally held shotgun, an inquest heard.

Detective Constable Pablo Beckhurst was investigating the attack and had seen Davison had the “FC” marker on the police national computer, but did not know that it meant he held a firearms certificate.

The confusion meant staff in Devon and Cornwall Police’s firearms licensing unit were not told of the September 2020 assault until the following November and only after he had been placed on a restorative justice programme.

Det Con Beckhurst told the inquest in Exeter: “I was unfamiliar with the warning marker, FC, and my obligations in the policy to take action on it.

The shootings began in Biddick Close in Keyham on August 12 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)
The shootings began in Biddick Close in Keyham on August 12 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I wouldn’t have known what the consequences of that were. I first learnt of the FC marker and what were my obligations were as a result of this incident.

“I spoke to other colleagues of mine, some who were senior, who had not known of the policy.”

The court heard Davison reigned down a volley of punches on the boy in a Plymouth skatepark after he was called a “fat c***” by another teenager.

The boy who insulted Davison ran off and the 22-year-old responded with a burst of violence so extreme his victim suffered injuries to his eyebrow, nose and lip.

CCTV of the incident shows him unleashing between seven and nine blows during the assault.

He approached the boy, who was sat on a wall, and yanked him off it and started hitting him – giving him no chance to defend himself.

Jake Davison shot five people and then himself on August 12 in Keyham (PA)
Jake Davison shot five people and then himself on August 12 in Keyham (PA)

As the boy goes limp, Davison continued the punches before the footage shows him picking him up and throwing him to the ground.

Davison then swings a punch at another boy and misses, and when a 15-year-old girl went to her friend’s aid she was slapped by Davison.

He then appears to either stumble over the teenager or kick him as he was on the floor as he left the scene.

The boy was taken to hospital by his mother where he received stitches to a cut above his eyebrow and was off college for at least five days due to swelling to his face.

In a police statement, the boy said he was unable to recall much of the incident having been told by friends he had been knocked out.

“All I remember is a man shouting ‘Oi’,” he said.

“I then found myself in the seated position and people telling me I had been assaulted and knocked out. I may have lost consciousness.

“The incident only lasted a few moments, and I don’t know the male that assaulted me.”

Stephen Washington was walking his two dogs when he was shot and killed (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Stephen Washington was walking his two dogs when he was shot and killed (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

An initial crime report was taken by uniformed officers attending the scene, and after receiving information about the boy’s injuries the incident was later reclassified from common assault to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Bridget Dolan KC, counsel to the inquest, suggested the attack was “ferocious and intense”, and Det Con Beckhurst replied: “It’s unpleasant – it’s not words I would use when I viewed it.”

The officer said police could charge Davison with battery or assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

But they required authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service if considering a charge of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Det Con Beckhurst said the decision to refer Davison to the Pathfinder scheme was taken by his supervisor, a detective sergeant.

The inquest has previously heard Davison was so angry following the incident he wanted to kill the teenagers and went home to get his shotgun.

His legally held shotgun and certificate were later seized after a member of the Pathfinder scheme warned the force he was a licence holder but they were later returned in July 2021.

Just weeks later Davison killed his mother Maxine, 51, three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66.

Dominic Adamson KC, representing the families of the victims, suggested to Det Con Beckhurst that had he known what the “FC” marker meant Davison’s licence and weapon would have been seized immediately.

The officer replied: “Had I been aware of the policy…”

The inquest was adjourned until Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
6
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive…
7
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
4
8
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
9
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
10
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

More from The Courier

Tom Lang in action versus Linlithgow. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers held meeting over 'wee things' holding them back and…
The new development at the junction of Buttars Loan and South Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Machinery damaged after intruders enter Dundee building site
Dr Stuart Waiting of Scottish Union of Education speaking at a hustings.
How gender identity is taught in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign…
Chalk symbols for male, female and transgender on a blackboard.
How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils
Joe Chalmers has extended his deal at East End Park by two years. Image: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to 'getting out of bed and coming in'…
Floral tributes left in Keyham in Plymouth, Devon, for Stephen Washington, after five people were killed by gunman Jake Davison in a firearms incident on Thursday evening. Picture date: Monday August 16, 2021.
Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea
Courier / Telegraph News - Dundee - CR0023897 - Scott Milne / Lindsay Hamilton story; first Belfast flight leaving from Dundee Airport. Picture shows; the Loganair aircraft prior to taking off for Belfast, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 18th Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.
New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss

Editor's Picks

Most Commented