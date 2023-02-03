Braverman must house family facing homelessness or return to Grenada, says judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Braverman must house family facing homelessness or return to Grenada, says judge

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 5.26pm
The family have launched legal challenges against Suella Braverman at the High Court (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The family have launched legal challenges against Suella Braverman at the High Court (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Home Secretary must help house a “destitute” family bringing legal action against her, after she left them with the choice of enduring street homelessness or returning to Grenada, a judge has ruled.

Rawle Ganpot, 73, Fayrose Dickson, 69, and their son Paul Dickson, 49, who came to the UK from the Caribbean island nation over 25 years ago, currently rely on soup kitchens and food banks, the High Court was told.

The family have launched legal challenges against Suella Braverman, after her department refused an application for accommodation and support amid their bid to remain in the UK.

All three arrived from Grenada in the mid-to-late 1990s and had lived with Fayrose’s daughter until September 2021 when she asked them to leave.

The family were housed by Luton Borough Council, but they were unable to pay rent, fell into arrears of around £10,000 and were told they would be evicted.

Other than a small state pension for Fayrose, the family have no income and live on charitable donations and support from the local community, the court heard.

Cabinet meeting
The judge concluded that it was ‘strongly arguable’ that the Home Secretary Suella Braverman had ‘acted unlawfully’ in using her powers in a way that put the family to the choice of staying homeless in the UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rawle suffers from hypertension, diabetes, and chronic stage-three kidney disease, Paul has diabetes, asthma and possibly some learning difficulties, while Fayrose also has diabetes.

They have applied for leave to remain in the UK under the “private life route” on the basis they have lived in the UK continuously for 20 years, which is still to be determined by the Home Office.

All three had applications for immigration bail and accommodation refused and were told that there were no “legal or practical obstacles to you returning to your country of origin” and that the denial of support “does not constitute a breach of your human rights”.

The Home Office, accepting their “destitution”, said there was no record of the family applying to schemes that would support their voluntary return to Grenada, and that the country’s embassy had the power to issue them with travel documents.

“It is therefore not considered that you are taking reasonable steps to leave the UK,” the Home Office said.

The department added that the family had also not submitted medical evidence that they were unable to leave the UK.

In a ruling on Friday, Judge Clive Sheldon KC said that the approach taken by the Home Secretary presented the family “with the choice of enduring ‘street homelessness’, or returning to Grenada” – a country they “have no real connections with”.

He said that after an extension of accommodation by Luton Borough Council to the start of this month, the family would be evicted and that there was no expectation of a housing offer from anyone else.

The judge said the family could not pay for their own accommodation, were not entitled to work and were not permitted to have state benefits as a result of their immigrations status.

He concluded that it was “strongly arguable” that the Home Secretary had “acted unlawfully” in using her powers in a way that put the family to the choice of staying homeless in the UK – that may breach their right not to endure degrading treatment – or return to Grenada – which may breach their right to respect for their private family life.

The family’s applications to stay in the UK “are not frivolous or abusive and appear to have some merit”, the judge said, adding that they “assert that they have stayed continuously in the United Kingdom for more than 20 years and have received no criminal convictions during that time”.

Judge Sheldon made an interim order that the Home Secretary should make accommodation available to the family pending the outcome of their legal challenges that will be heard at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
4
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
6
Loick Ayina could make his United debut this weekend. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham delivers Loick Ayina verdict as Huddersfield boss reveals ‘cage football’ drive…
7
Perth Harbour.
Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance
4
8
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay
9
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over…
10
Perth and Kinross Council HQ. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Council workers in Perth and Kinross could lose thousands in redundancy pay-out changes

More from The Courier

Tom Lang in action versus Linlithgow. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers held meeting over 'wee things' holding them back and…
The new development at the junction of Buttars Loan and South Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Machinery damaged after intruders enter Dundee building site
Dr Stuart Waiting of Scottish Union of Education speaking at a hustings.
How gender identity is taught in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign…
Chalk symbols for male, female and transgender on a blackboard.
How Scottish schools are advised to teach about gender identity and support transgender pupils
Joe Chalmers has extended his deal at East End Park by two years. Image: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to 'getting out of bed and coming in'…
The family have launched legal challenges against Suella Braverman at the High Court (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Friday court round-up — Dead cat charge and prison plea
Courier / Telegraph News - Dundee - CR0023897 - Scott Milne / Lindsay Hamilton story; first Belfast flight leaving from Dundee Airport. Picture shows; the Loganair aircraft prior to taking off for Belfast, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 18th Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Warning for Dundee Airport passengers over two days of possible strike action
There have been rumblings of discontent amongst Dundee United fans. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans' unrest must be addressed - or it could fester…
Councillor Craig Fotheringham with permanently flashing safety signs at Strathmore Primary School, Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.
New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss

Editor's Picks

Most Commented