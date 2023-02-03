Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea debut ends in a goalless draw against neighbours Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea debut ends in a goalless draw against neighbours Fulham

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 10.08pm Updated: February 3 2023, 10.12pm
Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea debut ended in stalemate at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea debut ended in stalemate at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea debut ended in anti-climax as Fulham earned a worthy 0-0 draw against Graham Potter’s side at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts’ £106.5million deadline day signing was kept largely subdued as Potter’s team failed to substantially improve upon their mid-table Premier League position and saw their indifferent form extend to one win in six in the competition.

Fulham proved it is not necessary to spend in excess of £500m to sit in the upper reaches of the top flight, with Marco Silva’s well-drilled team making the hosts look toothless at times at the end of a week in which they broke the British transfer record to land World Cup-winner Fernandez.

It leaves Chelsea stranded in ninth and already struggling to hold on to the optimism generated by owner Todd Boehly’s whirlwind £315m investment during the January transfer window.

The visitors nearly opened the scoring in the 25th minutes with the game’s first chance, Andreas Pereira collecting the ball in a central position and, after a deft first touch, bringing a fingertip save from Kepa Arrizabalaga with a low drive towards the corner.

It was a let-off for Chelsea, whose defence had afforded Pereira too much space. Within minutes they nearly took advantage of their good fortune, Mason Mount sweeping a cross into the box which was lifted high over the bar from six yards by the stretching Kai Havertz.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Chelsea’s moment looked to have arrived. Hakim Ziyech, fresh from his failed move to Paris St Germain on deadline day, clipped a searching ball in behind Fulham for Havertz to run onto, but the makeshift number nine could only watch as his lobbed effort drifted over Bernd Leno and came back off the post.

Chelsea v Fulham – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Kai Havertz (right) struck the woodwork in the first half (John Walton/PA)

Fulham had enjoyed the best of the first period with debutant Fernandez largely kept quiet, and Potter responded by withdrawing Mykhailo Mudryk at the break and sending on fellow new-signing Noni Madueke for his debut.

But the immediate rewards for Chelsea were few, the second half continuing in a vein in which Fulham more than held their own against the hosts’ expensively assembled creative cavalry.

Willian, a two-time Premier League winner during his days at Stamford Bridge, evaded the otherwise impressive Benoit Badiashile and broke forward down the left. However, his far-post cross was slightly too wide of Bobby Decordova-Reid, whose shot was easily saved by Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea v Fulham – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk was substituted at half-time (John Walton/PA)

The moment Chelsea fans craved almost arrived with 20 minutes remaining.  Fernandez showed the initiative that had been missing from the home side’s attack to whip a spectacular first-time effort shot beyond Leno’s dive and fractionally past the post. The crowd rallied, and Chelsea started to take control.

Yet for all the talk of the Argentinian, it was £10million substitute David Fofana who came closest to winning it for Potter’s side, going through one-on-one against Leno before slipping beyond the goalkeeper – only to see his effort cleared off the line by the covering Tim Ream.

It was to be Chelsea’s best – and last – chance as the opportunity to leapfrog Fulham into the top six and keep the celebratory mood alive slipped away.

