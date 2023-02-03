Graham Potter says omitted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has done ‘nothing wrong’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter says omitted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has done ‘nothing wrong’

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 11.36pm Updated: February 3 2023, 11.50pm
Graham Potter (right) has left Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of his Champions League squad (Adam Davy/PA)
Graham Potter (right) has left Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of his Champions League squad (Adam Davy/PA)

Graham Potter said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has done “nothing wrong” after he was left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad for the rest of the season.

Aubameyang flew to Milan after being told he would not be involved in the team’s Premier League clash with Fulham on Friday night, which ended in a goalless stalemate as £106.5million record-signing Enzo Fernandez made his Blues debut.

The Argentina World Cup winner was one of three new signings added to Potter’s European selection ahead of the last-16 first-leg meeting with Borussia Dortmund on February 15, but the Blues boss insisted the omission of striker Aubameyang, who joined from Barcelona last summer, was simply a matter of numbers.

Pierer-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been omitted from Chelsea's Champions League squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He’s a professional,” said Potter. “I understand he’ll be disappointed. It was a tough call. Pierre is just unfortunate and he’ll be fighting for his place for the rest of the season.

“Whichever decision we made there was always going to be conversation about it. It was my decision. You have to make these calls. He’s done nothing wrong at all.

“I’ve got a responsibility to articulate these decisions as well as I can to the player. He’s handled it very well, he trained today fantastically.”

Potter’s team were held to a goalless draw by a well-drilled Fulham side whose industry at Stamford Bridge drained much of the optimism that had built up around Chelsea in the final days of the transfer window.

Fernandez, who signed in the final hours before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, was heavily involved but was unable to provide the spark his new side needed to unlock Fulham, as the hosts’ indifferent league form extended to one win in six games and they continued to lag in the race to make the top four.

The former Benfica midfielder came close to winning it late on for Chelsea when his snap first-time effort curled just beyond the reach of goalkeeper Bernd Leno and dropped wide of the post. However, it was fellow new signing David Fofana – a relatively modest £10m capture from Molde – who had the best chance when his late effort was cleared off the line by defender Tim Ream.

“I thought he handled himself magnificently,” said Potter of Fernandez.

“You could see his quality, see what he’ll bring to the team. It wasn’t easy for him or for us because he hasn’t been with us that long. But I’m excited with him.

“I think we have a lot of positivity and good feeling, certainly from the start of the game, and the crowd helped with that. Within the team there was a good feeling.

David Fofana
David Fofana came close for Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

“I agree that we didn’t do enough in terms of our attacking play to create more, which is something we need to do.

“That bit of connection, that fluidity and understanding, we probably lacked a little bit, which is understandable when we’ve got players coming back from injury and new players in the team. That’s just where we’re at at the moment.

“In the Premier League against organised defensive units, you’re always on your toes. Some positives from us, I thought the effort was there, the spirit was there. But as an attacking team we’d like to do more.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva
Fulham manager Marco Silva was pleased with his team’s display (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fulham boss Marco Silva was pleased with his team’s performance as they came away with a well-earned point from Stamford Bridge.

“It was a proper derby,” said Silva. “A good derby from ourselves.

“From the first minute the players understood the plan and executed it well. We were here to embrace the challenge, to face them and play eye-to-eye against Chelsea.”

