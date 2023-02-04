Pep Guardiola hails ‘exceptional’ Harry Kane as ‘one of the best I’ve ever seen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola hails ‘exceptional’ Harry Kane as ‘one of the best I’ve ever seen’

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 9.03am Updated: February 4 2023, 10.57am
Harry Kane is closing in on a Tottenham goal record (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Harry Kane is closing in on a Tottenham goal record (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Pep Guardiola maintains that Harry Kane is one the best strikers he has ever seen.

Guardiola’s Manchester City failed in their protracted attempts to prise the England captain away from Tottenham in the summer of 2021.

The club instead turned their attention to Erling Haaland and this time landed their target, with the Norwegian moving to the Etihad Stadium last year.

In terms of goals, that deal has proved a huge success with the prolific Haaland having netted 31 times in 27 appearances this term.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola’s City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane in 2021 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Guardiola therefore has no reason to dwell on what might have been with Kane, ahead of facing him in north London on Sunday, but his admiration for him has not changed.

The City manager said: “We are extremely happy with Erling and, of course, I think Tottenham are extremely happy with Harry Kane.

“What an exceptional player – the numbers and, more than the goals, the quality. That they didn’t win a title (doesn’t mean) he is not a good player. I think he proved that.

“Harry Kane remains one of the best strikers I have ever seen in my life.”

A goal for Kane on Sunday would see him surpass Jimmy Greaves to become Spurs’ outright record scorer.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
City played Spurs just over a fortnight ago (Martin Rickett/PA)

The clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the second meeting between the clubs in just over a fortnight.

Guardiola launched into an extraordinary rant about his players after that last encounter on January 19, questioning their desire and hunger and labelling them as a “happy flowers team”.

The champions had fought back from 2-0 down to win 4-2 but, after defeats in the previous two matches, Guardiola was concerned about performances.

City have since beaten Wolves and knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup, but they still trail the Gunners in the title race.

“From the results since then, if we’d lost or drawn it would have been (seen as) a bad approach,” said Guardiola.

“But I explained my feelings. I know my team, I know the players. It doesn’t matter what happened.

“Always the decisions we take are to do our best and for our benefit. I take responsibility for that, that’s why I’m in charge.

“When I said my comments I didn’t know what would happen. I just expressed my feelings, first to the team and then in public and that’s all. It’s just three games after that and we have to continue.”

