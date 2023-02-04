Acton fatal shooting victim named as Fernando Johnson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The victim of a fatal shooting has been named as Fernando Johnson.

Officers were called to an address in Rosebank Way, Acton, west London, at 2.15am on January 26 to reports that a man had been seriously injured, the Metropolitan Police said.

Despite the efforts of the London Ambulance Service Mr Johnson, 23, died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as a gunshot wound.

On January 28 a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken into custody and later released on bail.

Fernando Johnson (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Denby, senior investigating officer, has appealed to the public for any information relating to the incident.

“My team are making good progress with their inquiries but, as always, we are keen to hear who might have been in and around the area at the time of this incident,” he said.

“A web portal has been launched for members of the public to upload material that could assist our investigation directly to us.

“I urge you to check doorbell cameras and dash cam footage for anything you may have captured, it doesn’t matter if you think it is insignificant, we still want to receive it.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 514/26Jan.

Alternatively, the public can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting Crimestoppers-uk.org.