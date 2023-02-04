Kate shares a baby photo of her smiling with her father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate shares a baby photo of her smiling with her father

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 10.55am Updated: February 4 2023, 5.05pm
Copyright in the photograph vests in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit The Middleton Family. The photographs are being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photographs shall be solely for news editorial use only. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photographs. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photographs when published. The photographs shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photographs should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales as a baby with her father Michael Middleton. The photo kickstarts the launch of a photo sharing campaign for Shaping Us which encourages people to think about their early childhoods and how the earliest years of their life shaped them as adults today (The Middleton Family/PA)
The Princess of Wales has shared a family photograph of her as a baby, happily smiling and reaching to grab her father's face.

The Princess of Wales has shared a family photograph of her as a baby, happily smiling and reaching to grab her father’s face.

The words “faces are a baby’s best toy” come with the treasured image along with the description “with Dad, by Mum”.

Kate, 41, who was born at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, is just a baby wearing a summer dress in the photograph with her father Michael Middleton that was taken by her mother Carole.

It was released after Kate launched her Shaping Us campaign on Tuesday to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives.

A series of tweets, which she signed off with her name’s initial, C, read: “This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives.

“I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too.”

This week Kate has said her early years campaign goes beyond “raising kids” and is also about “shaping our society” and creating a “more nurturing world”.

Shaping Us campaign
The Princess of Wales with radio presenter Roman Kemp, (Kensington Palace/PA)

Speaking to radio presenter Roman Kemp, Kate said highlighting the importance of early childhood was not about putting “extra pressure” on parents, but saying they needed “help reprioritising family life”.

The Shaping Us initiative, is a campaign described as her “life’s work” and aimed at raising the profile of the crucial period of a child’s development, from pregnancy to the age of five.

The campaign has the support of a number of famous people, including rapper Professor Green, presenter Fearne Cotton, former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and Lionesses’ captain Leah Williamson.

Kate’s comments to Kemp were filmed last month in the grounds of the Hertfordshire home of the Capital FM presenter’s parents, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and singer Shirlie Holliman.

The Royal Wedding
Michael Middleton walks his daughter, then known as Kate Middleton, down the aisle inside Westminster Abbey, London (Jon Bond/PA)

She tells the host of Capital’s breakfast show: “This isn’t just about raising kids.

“It’s about shaping our futures, shaping our society, creating a happier, healthier, more nurturing world for us all to live in.”

