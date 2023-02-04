Man remanded in custody accused of murder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been remanded into custody accused of killing a man who died after being stabbed in a city centre park.

Ronaldo Griffiths, 20, is accused of murdering Adam Ali Ibrahim, 36, who died in hospital after being found injured in Fairfax Street near Castle Park, Bristol on January 31.

He appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a brief hearing.

Ronaldo Griffiths appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court accused of murder (Steve Parsons/PA)

Griffiths is also accused of attempted grievous bodily harm of Ahmed Osman during the same incident and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machete.

The defendant, of Osprey Road, Redfield, Bristol was told that, as he was charged with murder, magistrates could not consider bail and would remand him into custody.

Griffiths, who wore a grey tracksuit and was accompanied by two dock officers, was not asked to enter pleas to the three charges.

Presiding justice Simon Brooks said: “Do you understand this is a procedural hearing and we have no right other than to remand you into custody.

“You will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on February 6.”

A post-mortem examination found Mr Ibrahim died from a stab wound.

Four other people have been arrested during the investigation.

A 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been released on police bail.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation and a 22-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.