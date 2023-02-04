Sebastien Haller scores emotional goal in Borussia Dortmund rout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sebastien Haller scores emotional goal in Borussia Dortmund rout

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 4.45pm Updated: February 4 2023, 10.19pm
Sebastien Haller opened his Borussia Dortmund goal account on a fitting occasion (Martin Meissner/AP)
Sebastien Haller scored on World Cancer Day just two weeks after making his return from a six-month battle against the disease as Borussia Dortmund thrashed 10-man Freiburg 5-1 on Saturday.

Haller, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer last summer, got Dortmund’s third goal in a win that saw them move level on points with Bayern Munich, who travel to Wolfsburg on Sunday.

The former West Ham striker, 28, signed for Dortmund from Ajax last July but complained of feeling unwell during pre-season and tests discovered a malignant tumour.

After two surgeries and chemotherapy, Haller was given the all-clear to return to training last month and made his competitive debut as a substitute in the 4-3 win over Augsburg on January 22.

Saturday was his second start for Dortmund and a day he will surely not forget as they punished a Freiburg side who had Kiliann Sildiallia sent off just 17 minutes in for two quick bookings.

Nico Schlotterbeck got the opener in the 26th minute and although Lucas Holer levelled on the stroke of half-time, it was one-way traffic in the second half.

Karim Adeyemi turned in Jude Bellingham’s corner to make it 2-1 early in the second half, and moments later Haller headed in Raphael Guerreiro’s cross.

That was the first of three assists for Guerreiro, who set up Julian Brandt and substitute Gio Reyna.

Union Berlin went top of the table until Sunday at least with a 2-1 win over Mainz.

Kevin Behrens fired Union in front before half-time, but they needed Jordan Siebatcheu to score an 84th minute winner after Marcus Ingvartsen had levelled from the penalty spot.

RB Leipzig were held to a goalless draw by Cologne, leaving them one point behind Dortmund in fourth place and only a point ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, who cruised to a 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin.

Bochum moved three points clear of the bottom three with a 5-2 win over fellow strugglers Hoffenheim while it finished goalless between Borussia Monchengladbach and relegation-battling Schalke.

Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa celebrated from the bench having being awarded a goal after being substituted in his side’s 1-1 draw with Getafe.

Correa was flagged offside when he fired Atletico ahead on the hour and was substituted by Diego Simeone before the VAR could intervene to allow the goal.

But it was not enough for Atletico to win as relegation-battling Getafe levelling through Enes Unal’s late penalty.

Elche earned their first victory of the season in their 20th outing as Pere Milla scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Villarreal, who sit four points behind fourth-placed Atletico.

Martin Braithwaite cancelled out Ante Budimir’s goal as Espanyol and Osasuna drew 1-1 while Celta Vigo earned a thrilling 4-3 win at Real Betis.

Lionel Messi got the winner as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain came from behind to beat Toulouse 2-1.

Lionel Messi was on target for Paris St Germain
Branco van den Boomen put the visitors in front in the 21st minute before Achraf Hakimi levelled before the break and Messi made it 2-1 after 59 minutes.

Sixth-placed Lille also came from behind to win 3-1 at Rennes thanks to goals from Edon Zhegrova, Remy Cabella and Andre Gomes.

Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette were on target for Lyon in a 3-1 win at Troyes.

Roma moved up to second in Serie A with a 2-0 win over Empoli as Nicola Zalewski and Tammy Abraham both struck inside the first 10 minutes.

At the other end of the table, Lecce and Sassuolo both edged away from trouble with wins over Cremonese and Atalanta respectively.

