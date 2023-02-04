Nathan Jones under fire from his own fans as Brentford humble Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Jones under fire from his own fans as Brentford humble Southampton

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 5.03pm Updated: February 4 2023, 5.11pm
Southampton manager Nathan Jones came in for flak (John Walton/PA)
Southampton manager Nathan Jones came in for flak (John Walton/PA)

Southampton fans turned on Nathan Jones after seeing their side slump to another limp defeat, 3-0 at Brentford.

Saints could have climbed off the bottom of the Premier League with a victory at the Gtech Stadium, but instead goals from Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen condemned them to an eighth loss in their last nine matches.

The away supporters have evidently run out of patience with manager Jones, greeting one substitution with a chorus of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’.

When Jensen headed the third with 10 minutes left, the mood worsened with ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ and ‘Nathan Jones, get out of our club’ ringing out from one angry corner of the ground.

Brentford, by contrast, are now in the top seven and the top dogs in west London after neighbours Chelsea and Fulham drew on Friday night.

They are unbeaten in nine Premier League games stretching back to October and, brimming with confidence. their fluid front four of Josh Dasilva, Ivan Toney, Yoane Wissa and Mbeumo simply tormented the Southampton defence.

The Bees were inches from taking an early lead when Wissa knocked the ball around Saints keeper Gavin Bazunu and crashed an angled drive against the crossbar.

Toney had a shot blocked in front of goal by some desperate defending after a slick move between Mbeumo and Dasilva, before Mbeumo fired a another presentable chance across goal and wide.

Southampton had at least battled gamely for 40 minutes, but then they capitulated.

The goal the hosts had been threatening arrived when Mbeumo spun out of trouble on the left wing and swung in a cross which Mee met with a powerful header.

It was a painful goal for Saints in more ways than one, as Mee crashed heads with defender Mohammed Salisu leaving both needing prolonged treatment.

But no sooner did play restart when the Bees doubled their lead with another clinical, sweeping attack.

Using the outside of his left boot like a pitching wedge, Dasilva spread the ball out wide to Wissa who cut inside and provided a low cross for Mbeumo to tap in.

Jones went all in at the break by sending on new signings Kamaldeen Sulemana, the Ghanaian winger, and 6ft 7in Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu.

The pair combined brightly when Onuachu played the ball out wide to Sulemana, who came inside on his right foot and forced a first save of the afternoon from David Raya.

But Jones’ decision to send on Theo Walcott in place of Samuel Edozie was met by derision from the away end, and Brentford piled on the misery when Rico Henry’s cross was headed in by Jensen to wrap up another impressive win.

