US moving ahead on plan to down Chinese balloon over ocean

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 7.14pm Updated: February 4 2023, 7.22pm
The balloon would be brought down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean where the remnants could potentially be recovered, according to officials (Andy Wong/AP)
The Biden administration is moving forward with a plan to shoot down a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on the US military, by bringing it down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean where the remnants could potentially be recovered, according to two US officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive operation, said US president Joe Biden had given the go-ahead.

In a brief remark on Saturday in response to a reporter’s question about the balloon, Mr Biden said: “We’re going to take care of it.”

The balloon was spotted on Saturday morning over the Carolinas as it approached the Atlantic coast.

In preparation for the operation, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily closed airspace over the Carolina coastline, including the airports in Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina, until at least 2.45pm EST (7.45pm GMT) Saturday.

The FAA was rerouting air traffic from the area and warned of delays as a result of the flight restrictions.

The Coast Guard also advised mariners to immediately leave the area because of US military operations “that present a significant hazard”.

Officials were aiming to time the operation so they could recover as much of the debris as possible before it sinks into the ocean.

The Pentagon had previously estimated that the balloon, flying at about 60,000 feet in the air, was about the size of three school buses and that any debris field would be substantial.

Mr Biden had been inclined to down the balloon over land when he was first briefed on it on Tuesday, but Pentagon officials advised against it, warning that the potential risk to people on the ground outweighed the assessment of potential Chinese intelligence gains.

United States China
The balloon was spotted over Montana (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

The public disclosure of the balloon this week prompted the cancellation of a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing scheduled for Sunday for talks aimed at reducing US-China tensions.

The Chinese government on Saturday sought to play down the cancellation.

“In actuality, the US and China have never announced any visit, the US making any such announcement is their own business, and we respect that,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday morning.

China has continued to claim that the balloon was merely a weather research “airship” that had been blown off course.

The Pentagon rejected that out of hand — as well as China’s contention that it was not being used for surveillance and had only limited navigational ability.

The balloon was spotted over Montana, which is home to one of America’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The Pentagon also acknowledged reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America.

“We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement.

US China
Antony Blinken cancelled a trip to China (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a question about the second balloon.

Mr Blinken, who had been due to depart Washington for Beijing late Friday, said he had told senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in a phone call that sending the balloon over the US was “an irresponsible act and that (China’s) decision to take this action on the eve of my visit is detrimental to the substantive discussions that we were prepared to have”.

China has denied any claims of spying and said it is a civilian-use balloon intended for meteorology research.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the balloon’s journey was out of its control and urged the US not to “smear” it based on the balloon.

